H

eavy Sports NBA Insider Sean Deveney breaks down the upcoming playoff series between the Clippers and Suns. With Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker leading their teams, this series is expected to be a doozy. However, with Kevin Durant joining the Suns, the Clippers may struggle to keep up. Find out who Deveney predicts will come out on top in this exciting matchup.