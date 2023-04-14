Is Anthony Richardson Seattle’s Ideal Quarterback?

I

n this video, Heavy Sports NFL Insider Matt Lombardo discusses Anthony Richardson’s potential to become Seattle’s quarterback for the years to come. Lombardo talked to an NFL General Manager that raved about Richardson’s work ethic drawing comparisons to a Seahawks QB that was the NFL’s eighth leading passer in 2022. Signing Richardson can push Seattle into a significant run this season. Find out what Seattle’s draft move should be and how Richardson can be the ideal candidate they’ve been waiting for all along.