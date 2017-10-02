Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes: Here’s When R2-D2 Returns

October is here and that means there’s another month’s worth of content hitting Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Players might be happy to hear that this month marks the return of the Daring Droid event, better known as the R2-D2 event. The developers have also strongly hinted at having another Thrawn event this month as well.

When R2-D2 was introduced earlier this year, he quickly become part of the game’s meta. R2-D2 is unique in that has strong synergy with Galactic Republic, Rebel, Resistance and Droid allies. He can play a strong role in any squad and that’s what makes him so valuable to your roster.

According to the Galaxy of Heroes event calendar, players can look forward to the return of the R2-D2 event on October 26. The event runs until the first of November so players have plenty of time to build up a team and get R2-D2. For this event we’re looking at needing Empire characters.

Depending on how long you’ve been playing, you might already have a good collection of Empire characters. This month is good in that you’ll presumably have a chance to get Thrawn who is an Empire character and a very strong one at that. The Emperor’s Demise event returns with good regularity as well so there’s a chance you have Emperor Palpatine unlocked too. Some other good Empire characters to target are TIE Fighter Pilot and Darth Vader.

There are some rumors floating around that R2-D2 might be needed for a The Last Jedi Luke Skywalker or Rey event, similar to how A New Hope characters were needed for Commander Luke Skywalker. These are just rumors at the moment but it’s something worth being aware of.

With The Last Jedi quickly approaching, it isn’t a bad idea to start stockpiling and farming First Order and Resistance characters since we’re likely looking at some events to tie into the new movie as we have seen in the past. The next event will probably require Resistance characters since the BB-8 event requires First Order.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is out now on iOS and Android devices.