PHOTOS: Eric Chase Bolling Jr., Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling’s Son

Just days after his father was fired from Fox News for allegedly sending lewd text messages to female co-workers, Eric Bolling’s 19-year-old son reportedly committed suicide.

According to a TMZ report, Eric Chase Bolling Jr. committed suicide Friday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado. Bolling Jr. was attending school there, and he reportedly took his life off-campus.

According to his Facebook page, Bolling Jr. was born in Old Tappan, New Jersey and was studying economics at the University of Colorado-Boulder. No additional details on his death were immediately available.

His death came just hours after Fox News officially parted ways with his father, who was placed on a suspension after an internal investigation into the alleged sexual harassment.

Bolling had fought the accusations, even filing a defamation lawsuit against Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali, who wrote a story about the allegations. Ali’s article accused Bolling of sexually harassing female colleagues at the news network, and multiple women came forward with similar accusations since its August 5 publication.

Bolling is married to Adrienne Bolling.

