PHOTOS: Eric Chase Bolling Jr., Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling’s Son

Facebook

Eric Bolling and his son, Eric Chase Bolling Jr.

FacebookEric Bolling and his son, Eric Chase Bolling Jr.

Just days after his father was fired from Fox News for allegedly sending lewd text messages to female co-workers, Eric Bolling’s 19-year-old son reportedly committed suicide.

According to a TMZ report, Eric Chase Bolling Jr. committed suicide Friday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado. Bolling Jr. was attending school there, and he reportedly took his life off-campus. His father was a former co-host of “The Five” and

According to his Facebook page, Bolling Jr. was born in Old Tappan, New Jersey and was studying economics at the University of Colorado-Boulder. No additional details on his death were immediately available.

His death came just hours after Fox News officially parted ways with his father, who was placed on a suspension after an internal investigation into the alleged sexual harassment.

Bolling had fought the accusations, even filing a defamation lawsuit against Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali, who wrote a story about the allegations. Ali’s article accused Bolling of sexually harassing female colleagues at the news network, and multiple women came forward with similar accusations since its August 5 publication.

Bolling is married to Adrienne Bolling, whos the mother of

Here are some photos of Eric Chase Bolling Jr.:

FacebookEric Chase Bolling Jr.

FacebookEric Chase Bolling Jr. and friends.

FacebookEric Chase Bolling Jr. and friends.

FacebookEric Chase Bolling Jr. and a friend prior to high school prom.

FacebookEric Chase Bolling Jr. and a friend on Halloween.

FacebookEric Chase Bolling Jr. and friends.

Eric Chase Jr. pre-prom. My guy is growing up.

A post shared by Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) on

Read More From Heavy

Eric Bolling Suing Huffington Post Reporter Yashar Ali for $50 Million on Defamation Accusation
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook