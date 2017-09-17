Will Tropical Storm Maria Hit Cuba?

Getty

Cuba will be bracing for another potential major hurricane as Tropical Storm Maria moves closer to the island, which was already battered by Hurricane Irma. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts that the tropical storm will become a Hurricane in a matter of hours. The storm is predicted to reach the Leeward Islands by Monday night.

Maria is one of three tropical cyclones in the Caribbean right now. Hurricane Jose could threaten the Northeastern U.S., while Maria is moving closer to the Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm Lee is further out to sea.

The 2 p.m. ET forecast from from the NHC in Miami predicts that the storm will not reach Hispaniola, the island that’s home to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, until Friday morning. It is expected to reach Puerto Rico by Wednesday morning. The system likely wouldn’t reach Cuba until Friday or Saturday.

The 2:00 a.m. public advisory from the NHC reports that the storm’s maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph and it is moving west-northwest at 15 mph. Once the storm’s maximum sustained winds reach 74 mph or more, it will become a hurricane. A hurricane warning was already issued for Dominica and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for St. Lucia.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy and Anguilla.

“Hurricane conditions are first expected within portions of the Leeward Islands by Monday night, with tropical storm conditions beginning on Monday,” the NHC reported at 11:00 a.m. “Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area by Tuesday, with tropical storm conditions possible Monday night. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the tropical storm watch area Monday or Monday night.”

On September 11, The Miami Herald reported that 10 deaths in Cuba were blamed on Irma, which was a Category 5 when it reached Cuba. That hurricane plowed right through Havana, where seven people died. The United Nations World Food Programme began offering assistance to Cuba with a $5.7 million aid package.

CNN reports that Cuban officials fear over 1,000 structures might fall because of Irma. At least 157 homes were destroyed and nearly 4,300 others were weakened.