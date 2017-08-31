How to Watch Pac-12 Network Online Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Those with a cable subscription can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network via Pac-12.com, but if you’ve cut the cable cord or are looking to do so, it’s still easy to watch the channel live online thanks to over-the-top streaming services.

The cheapest way to watch the Pac-12 Network without cable is Fubo TV, but if you want all the Pac-12 regional networks as well, your cheapest option will be Sling TV. Of course, the prices are very similar for both, and they each offer a free trial, so you can test them out if you’re still not sure which one you want.

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch the Pac-12 Network on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Cheapest Option for Pac-12 Network: Fubo TV

Pac-12 Network is included in Fubo TV’s basic “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months. You can sign up for the deal anytime before September 30.

Additionally, the Pac-12 regional networks (Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Washington, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Los Angeles) are included in the “Sports Plus” add-on at $5.99 per month.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 66 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months if you sign up before September 30 and $34.99 per month after that. The Sports Plus add-on is $5.99 per month. Combined, they are $25.98 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch the Pac-12 Network on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Cheapest Option for Pac-12 Regional Networks: Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes in at $20 per month, while the Pac-12 Network and all Pac-12 regional networks (Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Washington, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Los Angeles) are in the “Sports Extra” add-on for $5 per month.

Here’s a rundown of the “Sling Orange” bundle plus the “Sports Extra” add-on, and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month, and “Sports Extra” is $5 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate to one of the Pac-12 Network channels to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here