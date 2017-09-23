Ravens vs. Jaguars Betting: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to keep the Week 3 NFL action rolling after a great Thursday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. While the Ravens enter this game 2-0, they’re also 2-0 against the spread (ATS). The Jaguars are 1-1 and 1-1 ATS ahead of the Week 3 game which will be played in London.

OddsShark currently has the spread floating between -3 and -3.5 in favor of the Ravens. The over/under is between 39-39.5, which has come down after opening at 40.5. Currently, 51 percent the public is in favor of the Ravens, while 58 percent believe the under is the bet.

As for the OddsShark computer, which predicts the outcome of games, it has the Ravens winning 21.4-18.4, which would make this spread a push (if you get it at -3), and would just barely go over the current over/under.

The Ravens have been impressive, defeating two divisional opponents and covering against both, while the Jaguars suffered a tough 37-16 loss last week at home against the Tennessee Titans.

Prediction and Pick

Picking these games overseas can be tough because there are many things that can be factored in. But, the Ravens are riding a ton of momentum entering this one, and their defense is playing pretty exceptional as well.

The Jaguars are in a tough spot, and after losing Allen Robinson for the season to a torn ACL, their passing attack is going to struggle against the Ravens. To go along with that, rookie running back Leonard Fournette won’t have easy sledding against a defense that’s allowed just 85 rushing yards per game.

This one is going to be a low-scoring, grind-it-out type battle, as both defenses have the potential to go into shutdown mode. Even still, I think the Ravens will win by around 7-10 points and cover this spread. Predicting an over/under that’s this low can be tough can be the really brutal spot though.

We’re going to take the Ravens to win a tight one that falls under the projected total, though.

Heavy’s Pick: Ravens 23 Jaguars 13. Ravens Cover -3 Spread. Under on the Point Total.

