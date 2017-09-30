College Football Playoff: Championship Odds Favor Alabama & Clemson

Has college football’s regular season simply become a formality? Alabama and Clemson have met in the past two College Football Playoff title games, splitting them, and they are the betting favorites on the national championship odds for this season at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com

The Crimson Tide opened as the heavy championship favorites and the No. 1 team in both polls and they are still both, priced at +190 to win a fifth title under Nick Saban. Alabama beat then-No. 3 Florida State 24-7 in the season opener and hasn’t been tested since.

There are three currently ranked teams left on Bama’s regular-season schedule: Nov. 4 vs. No. 25 LSU, Nov. 11 at No. 24 Mississippi State and Nov. 25 in the Iron Bowl at No. 13 Auburn. The Tide’s toughest test before a possible playoff berth, though, could be against No. 7 Georgia (+1400) in the SEC title game if the Bulldogs win the East Division.

No. 2 Clemson is now +450 on the college football futures. The Tigers have hardly missed the greatest player in school history, QB Deshaun Watson, as his former backup Kelly Bryant has led impressive wins over ranked Auburn and at Louisville. Clemson could be on upset alert this week at No. 12 Virginia Tech. The Hokies are the last team currently ranked on the Tigers’ regular-season schedule with Florida State falling out of the Top 25.

No. 11 Ohio State is a +700 third-favorite even though the Buckeyes were dominated at home by Oklahoma on Sept. 9. OSU still has tough Big Ten tests vs. No. 4 Penn State on Oct. 28 and at No. 8 Michigan on Nov. 25. Remember, no two-loss team has made the College Football Playoff.

No. 5 USC (+750) and No. 3 Oklahoma (+800) are the other schools below +1000. The Trojans have played with fire a couple of times this season and have a mega-challenge on Friday at No. 16 Washington State (+7500). Oklahoma has that big win over Ohio State and won’t face another team currently ranked until Nov. 4 at No. 15 Oklahoma State (+2000) in the Bedlam game.

One big riser has been No. 9 TCU, which was +10000 in late August and now is +3300. The Horned Frogs had an impressive 44-31 win at Oklahoma State last week, their second road victory over a Power 5 team (Arkansas) already. TCU is on a bye this week, and its toughest regular-season game remaining is Nov. 11 at Oklahoma in a potential Big 12 championship game preview.

