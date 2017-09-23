New York Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup After Carmelo Anthony Trade

The New York Knicks have traded 10-time All Star Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
New York will acquire center Enes Kanter, forward Doug McDermott, and a second round pick in 2018, per Wojnarowski.
Let’s take a look at the Knicks roster as it is currently constructed:
C- Willy Hernangomez, Enes Kanter, Joakim Noah, Luke Kornet (R)
PF- Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle O’Quinn
SF- Doug McDermot, Lance Thomas, Michael Beasley, Mindaugus Kuzminskas, Nigel Hayes (R)
SG- Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Ron Baker, Damyean Dotson (R), Jamel Artis (R)
PG- Ramon Sessions, Jarrett Jack, Frank Ntilikina (R), Chasson Randle, Ognen Jaramaz (R
