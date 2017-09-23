New York Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup After Carmelo Anthony Trade

Carmelo Anthony traded, Carmelo Thunder Getty

The New York Knicks said goodbye to Carmelo Anthony, trading the superstar forward to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The New York Knicks have traded 10-time All Star Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

New York will acquire center Enes Kanter, forward Doug McDermott, and a second round pick in 2018, per Wojnarowski.

Let’s take a look at the Knicks roster as it is currently constructed:

C-  Willy Hernangomez, Enes Kanter, Joakim Noah, Luke Kornet (R)
PF- Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle O’Quinn 
SF-  Doug McDermot, Lance Thomas,  Michael Beasley, Mindaugus Kuzminskas, Nigel Hayes (R)
SG- Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Ron Baker, Damyean Dotson (R), Jamel Artis (R)
PG- Ramon Sessions, Jarrett Jack, Frank Ntilikina (R), Chasson Randle, Ognen Jaramaz (R

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook