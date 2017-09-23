New York Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup After Carmelo Anthony Trade

Getty

The New York Knicks have traded 10-time All Star Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

New York has agreed to a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to OKC for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

New York will acquire center Enes Kanter, forward Doug McDermott, and a second round pick in 2018, per Wojnarowski.

Let’s take a look at the Knicks roster as it is currently constructed:

C- Willy Hernangomez, Enes Kanter, Joakim Noah, Luke Kornet (R)

PF- Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle O’Quinn

SF- Doug McDermot, Lance Thomas, Michael Beasley, Mindaugus Kuzminskas, Nigel Hayes (R)

SG- Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Ron Baker, Damyean Dotson (R), Jamel Artis (R)

PG- Ramon Sessions, Jarrett Jack, Frank Ntilikina (R), Chasson Randle, Ognen Jaramaz (R