Serena Williams Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Getty

On Wednesday August 30, tennis star Serena Williams checked into St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to CBS 12, Williams was induced on Thursday night and was in labor on Friday, September 1. Later in the afternoon, she gave birth to a baby girl.

The report indicated that Williams had the whole floor of the hospital to herself and that “no one could get in without going through security.”

NEW: Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well. — Chris Shepherd (@ChrisShepherd) September 1, 2017

Further details about the baby, including her name, have not yet been released. Fans are glued to Williams’ and Ohanian’s social media accounts hoping to see a photo of their newborn soon. As far as the baby’s gender goes, Williams’ sister, Venus, actually slipped up during an interview and referred to the baby as “she.” Serena went on damage control and told the public that she and Ohanian didn’t actually know the baby’s sex and that it was a “surprise.”

Williams found out that she was pregnant back in January while she was training in Melbourne. At the time, she started not feeling well and actually threw up. According to Vanity Fair, Williams took a pregnancy test and was quite surprised to find out that she was with child.

“Oh my God, this can’t be—I’ve got to play a tournament. How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year,” she said. And then she took five more pregnancy tests — just to be certain. As for how she told her fiance the exciting news, she had Ohanian come to Melbourne and then handed him a bag containing all six positive pregnancy tests!

Williams announced that she was pregnant on Snapchat back in April. She posted a photo of herself in a yellow bathing suit with the caption “20 weeks,” but deleted the picture a few minutes later. You can see it below.

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

This is the first child for Williams and Ohanian, who got engaged in December 2016.