College Football Rankings: AP & Coaches Polls Week 6

College football’s Week 5 brought us a lot of excitement including ranked teams like USC and LSU getting upset. Heavy will have both the AP and Coaches Polls as soon as they are released.

As of now, Alabama and Clemson continue to be the class of college football. Clemson put up a dominant performance on the road against a previously undefeated Virginia Tech team. Alabama made short work of Ole Miss, who has had Alabama’s number in recent years.

Virginia Tech dropped seven spots in the Coaches poll after losing at home to Clemson. USC dropped 10 spots after their loss to Washington State. After being unranked in last week’s poll, Notre Dame, UCF and NC State were all newcomers to the Week 6 Coaches Poll.

Both polls mark the first release in the month of October as the race to the College Football Playoff begins to heat up. This year’s initial playoff rankings will be released on Halloween night.

Here’s a look at the Week 6 Coaches Poll courtesy of USA Today. We will have the AP Poll as soon as it is released, which is typically around 2 p.m. Eastern.

Amway Coaches Poll Top 25: Week 6