Latavius Murray Fantasy: Vikings Depth Chart in Bad Shape

Getty

It is easier to keep up with the Vikings running backs who were not injured in Week 4, than it is to keep up with who left the game. Dalvin Cook suffered a non-contact knee injury. While the Vikings have not released details on the injury, it does not look good, and could cause Cook to miss time.

Dalvin Cook is down after suffering an apparent non-contact knee injury pic.twitter.com/alTOItX2Or — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 1, 2017

Jerick McKinnon also left the game with an injury leaving Latavius Murray as the lone Vikings running back. Murray was listed as the Vikings second running back on the depth chart heading into today’s game. What is Murray’s value if Cook is forced to miss time? If Murray takes over as Vikings running back, fantasy owners can expect his fantasy value to be around a RB3/flex player.

While I am not super bullish on his fantasy value, he is still a must-add waiver wire addition based on sheer opportunity. You should go after him in all leagues, but I would not plan on putting him in your lineup until he proves deserving. Murray was fantasy relevant during his time with the Raiders.

However, Oakland also had one of the best offensive lines in the league. The Raiders also possessed a more dynamic offense than the Vikings. You need to add Murray to your roster, but at this time he is nothing more than a stash candidate.

Murray was far from impressive after taking over for Cook in Week 4. Murray rushed seven times for 21 yards. He also had two receptions for eight yards.

Murray had his best season in 2015 when he rushed for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Murray played in 14 games rushing for 788 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Cook was off to a solid start during his rookie season. Cook rushed for 288 yards and a touchdown. He also had ten receptions for 82 yards in the first four games of the season.