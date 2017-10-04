Yankees Eliminate Twins, 8-4: 2017 AL Wild Card Highlight Stream

The latest from Yankees Stadium. Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game, kicking off 2017 MLB Postseason.
Yankees beat Twins, 8-4
Aaron Hicks walks in Aaron Judge with bases loaded, Bottom 7th
Aaron Judge hits 2-run home run to extend the Yankees’ lead, 7-4:
Greg Bird brings in the go-ahead run with RBI single in Bottom 3rd:
Byron Buxton bases-loaded fielder’s choice to tie game in Top 3rd:
Brett Gardner homers in Bottom 2nd:
Didi Gregorius hits 3-run home run in Bottom 1st:
Eddie Rosario blasts 2-run homer in Top 1st:
Brian Dozier Lead-Off Home Run, Twins lead 1-0, Top 1st:
Pregame National Anthem
