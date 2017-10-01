MLB Postseason Full Schedule: TV, Dates, Times & Locations

The full playing field for the 2017 MLB Postseason has been set, and the road to the World Series is starting to take form.
After a slow start to the season, the Chicago Cubs are back after winning the National League Central Division and looking to repeat as champions. They will take on the Washington Nationals in an NL Divisional Series with the winner taking on the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ series. The Dodgers take on whichever team wins the NL Wild Card Game.
The Dodgers have had a historic season, cruising to a 103-58 regular season record. They play the winner of the NL Wild Card Game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second NL Divisional Series.
The storylines are also big in the American League, where the Cleveland Indians are looking to get back the World Series for the second-straight year and make up for a historic collapse against the Cubs. The Indians compiled a 101-60 regular season record, the best in the AL, and will take on the winner of the AL Wild Card Game between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees.
The other AL Divisional Series has been set, with the Boston Red Sox taking on the Houston Astros.
The postseason begins Tuesday with the AL Wild Card game and continues throughout the month of October.
Check out the full MLB Postseason schedule below:
American League Wild Card Game
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Date: Tuesday, October 3
Time: 7:08 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN
National League Wild Card Game
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Date: Wednesday, October 4
Time: 7:08 p.m. Eastern
TV: TBS
American League Divisional Series #1
Note: Times for divisional series are still TBD.
Wild Card Winner vs. Cleveland Indians
Series Start Date: Thursday, October 5
TV: FS1/MLB Network
Game #2: WC Winner at Indians; Friday, October 6
TV: FS1/MLB Network
Game #3: Indians at WC Winner; Sunday, October 8
TV: FS1/MLB Network
Game #4 (if necessary): Indians at WC Winner; Monday, October 9
TV: FS1
Game #5 (if necessary): WC Winner at Indians; Wednesday, October 11
TV: FS1
American League Divisional Series #2
Note: Times for divisional series are still TBD.
Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros
Series Start Date: Thursday, October 5
TV: FS1/MLB Network
Game #2: Red Sox at Astros; Friday, October 6
TV: FS1/MLB Network
Game #3: Astros at Red Sox; Sunday, October 8
TV: FS1/MLB Network
Game #4 (if necessary): Astros at Red Sox; Monday, October 9
TV: FS1
Game #5 (if necessary): Red Sox at Astros; October 11
TV: FS1
National League Divisional Series #1
Note: Times for divisional series are still TBD.
Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals
Series Start Date: Friday, October 6
TV: TBS
Game #2: Cubs at Nationals; Saturday, October 7
TV: TBS
Game #3: Nationals at Cubs; Monday, October 9
TV: TBS
Game #4 (if necessary): Nationals at Cubs; Tuesday, October 10
TV: TBS
Game #5 (if necessary): Cubs at Nationals; Thursday, October 12
TV: TBS
National League Divisional Series #2
Note: Times for divisional series are still TBD.
Wild Card Winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Series Start Date: Friday, October 6
TV: TBS
Game #2: WC Winner at Dodgers; Saturday, October 7
TV: TBS
Game #3: Dodgers at WC Winner; Monday, October 9
TV: TBS
Game #4 (if necessary): Dodgers at WC Winner; Tuesday, October 10
TV: TBS
Game #5 (if necessary): WC Winner at Dodgers; Thursday, October 12
TV: TBS
American League Championship Series
Series Start Date: Friday, October 13
TV: FOX/FS1
Game #2: Saturday, October 14
TV: FOX/FS1
Game #3: Monday, October 16
TV: FOX/FS1
Game #4: Tuesday, October 17
TV: FOX/FS1
Game #5 (if necessary): Wednesday, October 18
TV: FOX/FS1
Game #6 (if necessary): Friday, October 20
TV: FOX/FS1
Game #7 (if necessary): Saturday, October 21
TV: FOX/FS1
National League Championship Series
Series Start Date: Saturday, October 14
TV: TBS
Game #2: Sunday, October 15
TV: TBS
Game #3: Tuesday, October 17
TV: TBS
Game #4: Wednesday, October 18
TV: TBS
Game #5 (if necessary): Thursday, October 19
TV: TBS
Game #6 (if necessary): Saturday, October 21
TV: TBS
Game #7 (if necessary): Sunday, October 22
TV: TBS
2017 World Series
Series Start Date: Tuesday, October 24
TV: FOX
Game #2: Wednesday, October 25
TV: FOX
Game #3: Friday, October 27
TV: FOX
Game #4: Saturday, October 28
TV: FOX
Game #5 (if necessary): Sunday, October 29
TV: FOX
Game #6 (if necessary): Tuesday, October 31
TV: FOX
Game #7 (if necessary): Wednesday, November 1
TV: FOX
