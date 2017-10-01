MLB Postseason Full Schedule: TV, Dates, Times & Locations

The full playing field for the 2017 MLB Postseason has been set, and the road to the World Series is starting to take form.

After a slow start to the season, the Chicago Cubs are back after winning the National League Central Division and looking to repeat as champions. They will take on the Washington Nationals in an NL Divisional Series with the winner taking on the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ series. The Dodgers take on whichever team wins the NL Wild Card Game.

The Dodgers have had a historic season, cruising to a 103-58 regular season record. They play the winner of the NL Wild Card Game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second NL Divisional Series.

The storylines are also big in the American League, where the Cleveland Indians are looking to get back the World Series for the second-straight year and make up for a historic collapse against the Cubs. The Indians compiled a 101-60 regular season record, the best in the AL, and will take on the winner of the AL Wild Card Game between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees.

The other AL Divisional Series has been set, with the Boston Red Sox taking on the Houston Astros.

The postseason begins Tuesday with the AL Wild Card game and continues throughout the month of October.

Check out the full MLB Postseason schedule below:

American League Wild Card Game

Brian Dozier of the Minnesota Twins is tagged out at second in the first inning against the New York Yankees on September 20 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Date: Tuesday, October 3
Time: 7:08 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN

National League Wild Card Game

GettyDJ LeMahieu of the Colorado Rockies slides safely into third base after hitting a triple as Adam Rosales of the Arizona Diamondbacks waits for the throw from center field during the eighth inning at Chase Field on September 11 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Date: Wednesday, October 4
Time: 7:08 p.m. Eastern
TV: TBS

American League Divisional Series #1

Note: Times for divisional series are still TBD.

Francisco Lindor celebrates with Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians after both scored on a home run by Kipnis during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on September 27 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wild Card Winner vs. Cleveland Indians

Series Start Date: Thursday, October 5
TV: FS1/MLB Network

Game #2: WC Winner at Indians; Friday, October 6
TV: FS1/MLB Network

Game #3: Indians at WC Winner; Sunday, October 8
TV: FS1/MLB Network

Game #4 (if necessary): Indians at WC Winner; Monday, October 9
TV: FS1

Game #5 (if necessary): WC Winner at Indians; Wednesday, October 11
TV: FS1

American League Divisional Series #2

Note: Times for divisional series are still TBD.

Derek Fisher of the Houston Astros scores past the tag of Sandy Leon of the Boston Red Sox in the third inning of a game at Fenway Park on September 29 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros

Series Start Date: Thursday, October 5
TV: FS1/MLB Network

Game #2: Red Sox at Astros; Friday, October 6
TV: FS1/MLB Network

Game #3: Astros at Red Sox; Sunday, October 8
TV: FS1/MLB Network

Game #4 (if necessary): Astros at Red Sox; Monday, October 9
TV: FS1

Game #5 (if necessary): Red Sox at Astros; October 11
TV: FS1

National League Divisional Series #1

Note: Times for divisional series are still TBD.

GettyJason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs dives into second base with a double in the 6th inning as Wilmer Difo of the Washington Nationals tries to catch the relay throw
at Wrigley Field on August 6 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

Series Start Date: Friday, October 6
TV: TBS

Game #2: Cubs at Nationals; Saturday, October 7
TV: TBS

Game #3: Nationals at Cubs; Monday, October 9
TV: TBS

Game #4 (if necessary): Nationals at Cubs; Tuesday, October 10
TV: TBS

Game #5 (if necessary): Cubs at Nationals; Thursday, October 12
TV: TBS

National League Divisional Series #2

Note: Times for divisional series are still TBD.

GettyYasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers is congratulated by Curtis Granderson after hitting a 2 RBI home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 30 in Denver, Colorado.

Wild Card Winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Series Start Date: Friday, October 6
TV: TBS

Game #2: WC Winner at Dodgers; Saturday, October 7
TV: TBS

Game #3: Dodgers at WC Winner; Monday, October 9
TV: TBS

Game #4 (if necessary): Dodgers at WC Winner; Tuesday, October 10
TV: TBS

Game #5 (if necessary): WC Winner at Dodgers; Thursday, October 12
TV: TBS

American League Championship Series

Series Start Date: Friday, October 13
TV: FOX/FS1

Game #2: Saturday, October 14
TV: FOX/FS1

Game #3: Monday, October 16
TV: FOX/FS1

Game #4: Tuesday, October 17
TV: FOX/FS1

Game #5 (if necessary): Wednesday, October 18
TV: FOX/FS1

Game #6 (if necessary): Friday, October 20
TV: FOX/FS1

Game #7 (if necessary): Saturday, October 21
TV: FOX/FS1

National League Championship Series

Series Start Date: Saturday, October 14
TV: TBS

Game #2: Sunday, October 15
TV: TBS

Game #3: Tuesday, October 17
TV: TBS

Game #4: Wednesday, October 18
TV: TBS

Game #5 (if necessary): Thursday, October 19
TV: TBS

Game #6 (if necessary): Saturday, October 21
TV: TBS

Game #7 (if necessary): Sunday, October 22
TV: TBS

2017 World Series

Series Start Date: Tuesday, October 24
TV: FOX

Game #2: Wednesday, October 25
TV: FOX

Game #3: Friday, October 27
TV: FOX

Game #4: Saturday, October 28
TV: FOX

Game #5 (if necessary): Sunday, October 29
TV: FOX

Game #6 (if necessary): Tuesday, October 31
TV: FOX

Game #7 (if necessary): Wednesday, November 1
TV: FOX

