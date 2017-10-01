MLB Postseason Full Schedule: TV, Dates, Times & Locations

MLB

The full playing field for the 2017 MLB Postseason has been set, and the road to the World Series is starting to take form.

After a slow start to the season, the Chicago Cubs are back after winning the National League Central Division and looking to repeat as champions. They will take on the Washington Nationals in an NL Divisional Series with the winner taking on the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ series. The Dodgers take on whichever team wins the NL Wild Card Game.

The Dodgers have had a historic season, cruising to a 103-58 regular season record. They play the winner of the NL Wild Card Game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second NL Divisional Series.

The storylines are also big in the American League, where the Cleveland Indians are looking to get back the World Series for the second-straight year and make up for a historic collapse against the Cubs. The Indians compiled a 101-60 regular season record, the best in the AL, and will take on the winner of the AL Wild Card Game between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees.

The other AL Divisional Series has been set, with the Boston Red Sox taking on the Houston Astros.

The postseason begins Tuesday with the AL Wild Card game and continues throughout the month of October.

Check out the full MLB Postseason schedule below:

American League Wild Card Game

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Date: Tuesday, October 3

Time: 7:08 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN

National League Wild Card Game

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Date: Wednesday, October 4

Time: 7:08 p.m. Eastern

TV: TBS

American League Divisional Series #1

Note: Times for divisional series are still TBD.

Wild Card Winner vs. Cleveland Indians

Series Start Date: Thursday, October 5

TV: FS1/MLB Network

Game #2: WC Winner at Indians; Friday, October 6

TV: FS1/MLB Network

Game #3: Indians at WC Winner; Sunday, October 8

TV: FS1/MLB Network

Game #4 (if necessary): Indians at WC Winner; Monday, October 9

TV: FS1

Game #5 (if necessary): WC Winner at Indians; Wednesday, October 11

TV: FS1

American League Divisional Series #2

Note: Times for divisional series are still TBD.

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros

Series Start Date: Thursday, October 5

TV: FS1/MLB Network

Game #2: Red Sox at Astros; Friday, October 6

TV: FS1/MLB Network

Game #3: Astros at Red Sox; Sunday, October 8

TV: FS1/MLB Network

Game #4 (if necessary): Astros at Red Sox; Monday, October 9

TV: FS1

Game #5 (if necessary): Red Sox at Astros; October 11

TV: FS1

National League Divisional Series #1

Note: Times for divisional series are still TBD.

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

Series Start Date: Friday, October 6

TV: TBS

Game #2: Cubs at Nationals; Saturday, October 7

TV: TBS

Game #3: Nationals at Cubs; Monday, October 9

TV: TBS

Game #4 (if necessary): Nationals at Cubs; Tuesday, October 10

TV: TBS

Game #5 (if necessary): Cubs at Nationals; Thursday, October 12

TV: TBS

National League Divisional Series #2

Note: Times for divisional series are still TBD.

Wild Card Winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Series Start Date: Friday, October 6

TV: TBS

Game #2: WC Winner at Dodgers; Saturday, October 7

TV: TBS

Game #3: Dodgers at WC Winner; Monday, October 9

TV: TBS

Game #4 (if necessary): Dodgers at WC Winner; Tuesday, October 10

TV: TBS

Game #5 (if necessary): WC Winner at Dodgers; Thursday, October 12

TV: TBS

American League Championship Series

Series Start Date: Friday, October 13

TV: FOX/FS1

Game #2: Saturday, October 14

TV: FOX/FS1

Game #3: Monday, October 16

TV: FOX/FS1

Game #4: Tuesday, October 17

TV: FOX/FS1

Game #5 (if necessary): Wednesday, October 18

TV: FOX/FS1

Game #6 (if necessary): Friday, October 20

TV: FOX/FS1

Game #7 (if necessary): Saturday, October 21

TV: FOX/FS1

National League Championship Series

Series Start Date: Saturday, October 14

TV: TBS

Game #2: Sunday, October 15

TV: TBS

Game #3: Tuesday, October 17

TV: TBS

Game #4: Wednesday, October 18

TV: TBS

Game #5 (if necessary): Thursday, October 19

TV: TBS

Game #6 (if necessary): Saturday, October 21

TV: TBS

Game #7 (if necessary): Sunday, October 22

TV: TBS

2017 World Series

Series Start Date: Tuesday, October 24

TV: FOX

Game #2: Wednesday, October 25

TV: FOX

Game #3: Friday, October 27

TV: FOX

Game #4: Saturday, October 28

TV: FOX

Game #5 (if necessary): Sunday, October 29

TV: FOX

Game #6 (if necessary): Tuesday, October 31

TV: FOX

Game #7 (if necessary): Wednesday, November 1

TV: FOX