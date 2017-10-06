World Cup Qualifiers Standings: CONCACAF & CONMEBOL Tables

Getty

With just days remaining before World Cup qualifying ends, the race is tightening in both the CONCACAF and CONMEBOL tables. Tuesday, October 10 marks the final day of World Cup qualifying, and we’ll have a better idea of the field of teams.

Only two teams in CONCACAF and CONMEBOL have clinched a birth in the 2018 World Cup. With matches still on the schedule, Mexico has won the CONCACAF group, while Brazil has won the CONMEBOL group.

The United States is on the fringe of making the World Cup. Heading into their match with Panama, the United States would need a playoff victory after the initial qualifying matches to make it to Russia. The USMNT is hoping to do enough in their final two matches to not need a playoff.

According to the MLS, the top three CONCACAF teams clinch World Cup births. The fourth team will head to a playoff against Asia’s fifth place team.

The USMNT needs strong performances in their final two matches against Panama and Trinidad & Tobago to be playing in Russia next year. According to ESPN, CONMEBOL is guaranteed 4.5 spots in the World Cup. The top four teams at the end of the October 10 matches will automatically advance to the 2018 World Cup.

South America has one of the closest World Cup qualifying races in the world. The group has eight teams with 20 or more points fighting for the guaranteed four spots. As it stands now, Uruguay, Chile and Colombia would join Brazil as World Cup teams. Soccer fans are in danger of missing out on Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2018 World Cup.

Here’s a look at the latest CONCACAF and CONMEBOL standings.

CONCACAF Standings

TEAM PTS WIN DRAW LOSS 1. Mexico- x 18 5 3 0 2. Costa Rica 15 4 3 1 3. Panama 10 2 4 2 4. United States 9 2 3 3 5. Honduras 9 2 3 3 6. Trinidad & Tobago 3 1 0 7

CONMEBOL Standings