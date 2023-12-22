Alabama Football News: Nick Saban Lands New Potential $800K Star QB

The latest Alabama football news shows head coach Nick Saban continues to land elite recruits. Alabama’s recruiting is happening all while preparing to take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff. Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin headlines the Crimson Tide’s 2024 recruiting class.

Sayin had been committed to Bama, but nothing is official until recruits sign their paperwork once National Signing Day opens up. On3.com has Sayin ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the country and No. 7 overall player.

Bama fans could see similarities between Sayin’s game and Mac Jones. The former Crimson Tide quarterback parlayed his successful collegiate career at Tuscaloosa into being an NFL first-round pick.

“Julian Sayin’s accuracy and feel as an in-structure passer reminds us of Mac Jones,” On3.com detailed on Sayin’s player profile. “Sayin was more productive and plays in a spread offense, while Jones is bigger and worked primarily from under center at the prep level.”

Alabama Recruiting: Nick Saban Calls New Quarterback Julian Sayin an ‘Outstanding Player’

“Ball comes out of his hand really nice. He’s accurate, he’s smart.” Nick Saban discussed 2024 5-star QB signee Julian Sayin’s game on National Signing Day Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/KkcZJFLF7X — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) December 21, 2023

Sayin is not expected to play immediately as Jalen Milroe announced he will return for the 2024 season. Saban cites Sayin’s production at Carlsbad High School in California as one of the quarterback’s key attributes.

“Julian is outstanding player,” Saban told reporters on December 20. “[The] ball comes out of his hand really nice. He’s accurate, he’s smart, he’s had a great high school career and been one of the best players, most productive players in the country on a very consistent basis and we like him a lot.

“And I think, as I tell all players, you know, you really got to focus on your development. That’s the most important thing. What are you going to become? And I think he’s got the right mindset to do that.”

Alabama Football News: The Crimson Tide Were Edged Out by Georgia for the No. 1 Recruiting Class

Alabama was edged out by Georgia for the No. 1 spot in the recruiting rankings by On3 and 247Sports. Both recruiting sites have the Crimson Tide at No. 2. Rivals has Bama at No. 3 behind Georgia and Texas.

It is a new era of recruiting thanks to NIL rules allowing players to profit while in college. On3.com projects Sayin’s NIL value to be $805,000, the highest of any player in the 2024 class. Fox Sports’ analyst Brock Huard reports quarterback Cam Ward has 10 potential deals of at least $1 million to sign with a team in the transfer portal.

New Alabama 5-Star QB Julian Sayin Is Already Practicing With the Team

Play

Sayin is already on campus and practicing with the team. The promising quarterback is one of an estimated 19 mid-year enrollees from the 2024 class, per The Athletic’s Kennington Smith III.

“Saban estimates that by January there will be 19 mid-year enrollees, and there are 13 practicing with the team up until the Rose Bowl and beyond, if Alabama advances in the CFP,” Smith wrote in a December 20 article titled, “Alabama football signing day thoughts: How 2024 class went from good to elite.” “On offense, it’s quarterback Julian Sayin, tight end Caleb Odom and offensive linemen Casey Poe, Joseph Ionata and William Sanders.

“On defense, it’s linemen Jeremiah Beaman and Isaia Faga, linebacker Sterling Dixon (who will not be participating due to injury) and defensive backs Zabien Brown, Jameer Grimsley, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr, Rydarrius Morgan and Peyton Woodyard.”