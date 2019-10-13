90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Episode 11 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC. The synopsis for season 3 episode 11, titled “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” reads, “Tim makes an important decision. Benjamin negotiates the bride price. Darcey confides in Tom’s sister. Avery and Omar must say goodbye. Angela tries to make amends, and Rebecca reveals a bombshell.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s mid-season episode of the show has plenty of drama in store for viewers. We will see Darcey (unsurprisingly) getting emotional once again after Tom starts salsa dancing with other women, while Benjamin prepares himself for the bride price ceremony with Akinyi’s father. Tim is still questioning if he should propose to Jeniffer, and Rebecca might finally reveal the fact that she is still married.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Tim Might Propose to Jeniffer With Veronica’s Old Engagement Ring

Did Tim really propose with his ex's ring?! Tune in to #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/RO15p2FAj4 — TLC Network (@TLC) October 10, 2019

In the promo above, it looks like Tim might finally propose to Jeniffer, but he makes a huge mistake when he uses the same rang he proposed to his ex-fiance Veronica with, and knowing Jeniffer’s fiery Colombian sass, we seriously doubt she is going to be happy with a used, re-gifted ring.

Earlier this season, before Tim left for Colombia, his ex threw him a going-away party to say goodbye. Veronica decided to give Tim his old engagement ring back (the same one he gave her several years ago) to show her support of their relationship, and told him to give it to Jeniffer when he gets to Colombia.

In the clip below, Tim tells Veronica that he is serious about Jeniffer and “whether [Veronica] is on board or not, it’s going to happen.” Veronica gives him back his engagement ring, saying “I know, that’s why I decided to give you a gift that might help you, if it works out for you.”

Although it could just be sneaky, clever editing by TLC to make it look like he used the ring he gave Veronica, it definitely appears that he might have used the same engagement ring to propose to his Colombian girlfriend. Tim says he “bought” Jeniffer a ring in the promo (or maybe he said “brought”), and when she questions if its the same ring he got for his ex, he looks hesitant to answer the question.

Rebecca Finally Comes Clean About Being Married & Benjamin Questions His Relationship Ahead of the Bride Price Ceremony

Is Tom dancing his way out of a relationship? Tune in to #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days tomorrow at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/85JrddinuC — TLC Network (@TLC) October 12, 2019

The episode description says that Rebecca “reveals a bombshell,” so it looks like she might finally come clean about still being married to her Moroccan ex-husband. It also doesn’t look like Zied takes the news very well, according to the promo, so the fate of their relationship is uncertain at this time.

Meanwhile, Benjamin is still questioning whether or not he is ready to marry Akinyi after she revealed that the two would technically be married after the bride price ceremony, if Akinyi’s father and family accepts his gifts and gives them his blessing.

Darcey once again gets emotional on tonight’s episode after Tom spends the evening salsa dancing with other women. She has a heart-to-heart with Tom’s sister Emma and continues to question their relationship and where she stands with Tom.

Fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how everything plays out for the couples. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

