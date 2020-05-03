Tom & Shannon Relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Dating?

Tom Brooks decided during a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé that he wanted to be with his girlfriend Shannon, who he was seeing on the side while he was still dating Darcey Silva. Tom met Shannon while he was attending the Versace Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show in September 2019, and the two sparked up a romance without Darcey’s knowledge.

Darcey inevitably found out about Shannon and broke things off with Tom; their breakup was messy and very public, and in the end, Tom decided their split was for the best, because he was “no longer confused” about who he wanted to be with.

So what’s going on with Tom and Shannon today? Are they still together or has he moved on to the next woman? Do we get to meet Shannon on the show? Keep reading for details but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before Episode 11 airs!

Tom & Shannon Met in Milan & Sparked up a Romance

Tom was first linked to Shannon in September 2019. A photo of the two at the event was posted on the Instagram page FraudedByTLC with the caption, “He was allegedly recently spotted at a cafe in Milan with this definitely-not-Darcey beauty and there was most definitely ass-grabbing involved.” The site also posted a video of the two at the event, which can be viewed above.

Although there was speculation that Tom and Darcey had already broken up, they didn’t confirm the split until a few weeks ago, when TLC aired their disastrous lunch date in New York. Darcey, who found out about Shannon through her twin sister Stacey, confronted Tom about the pictures, and he admitted that he was intimate with Shannon and that he found someone who “loved him the way he needed to be loved.”

He then explained to the producers, “While Darcey and I have been spending time apart, I actually met someone. She’s called Shannon. Three weeks ago, I was in Milan for fashion week, as was she. We then shared a drink, we shared the evening together, and I haven’t told Darcey that I’ve met someone else because I feel confused about a few things.”

Tom Decided to Pursue a Relationship With Shannon After Darcey Rejected Him

Nottingham Tom Crawls Out From A Rock To Dump Darcey, AgainThis guy Nottingham, seriously. He rolls up to dump Darcey again, I mean come on dude. Jessie did the same thing, flew all they way across the Atlantic, in/out of several airports, checked into a hotel, plan a big old meet up then dump the lady again. It's getting down right abusive. 2020-04-06T05:47:15.000Z

After admitting to Darcey that he was with Shannon, she dumped him and left the restaurant (after he asked her if she put weight on). He then drove to Darcey’s house and tried to leave her a letter explaining his feelings, but she slammed the door in his face and had her sister burn the letter.

When Darcey rejects him, he gets back in the car and tells the producers that he “actually found some happiness with Shannon. God knows after putting up with Darcey I deserve it.” He also said he finally knew who he wanted to be with, saying, “I have had a bit of bad time with Darcey, let’s face it. But this leaves me in a very good position now. Finding closure with Darcey has made me realize how special Shannon is, and I can’t think of anything more I want than to be with her right now.”

Warning: some spoilers on the May 3 episode of 90 Day Fiancé ahead. Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of the episode.

Tom Calls Shannon During Tonight’s Episode of 90 Day

After realizing that he and Darcey were definitely over, he seeks comfort in the arms of his side chick, who gladly accepts. During the May 3 episode of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Tom notes that he wanted to keep things open with Shannon in case things didn’t work out with Darcey.

“I met Shannon in Milan three weeks ago at fashion week. There was a spark there,” he says during a confessional. “I took her back to the UK for a few days and then I visited her in Canada.” He then admits that he hid his relationship with Shannon from Darcey during tonight’s episode, so Shannon was definitely the “other girl,” but he says he can now “pursue something with Shannon without any guilt whatsoever.”

The two video chat during tonight’s episode and make plans to meet up in Canada. He also explains that he saw Darcey, and when she asks how things went, he says “it was an absolute train wreck.”

Shannon responds, “I want you to be honest. When you saw her did you feel any emotions towards her?” to which Tom replies, “I felt sorry for her.” Shannon pushes Tom about his feelings and again asks, “But you don’t have any romantic feelings for her at all?” Tom answers, “I would be happy if I never had to speak to her again. You made me realize that life is going to be better.” (Heavy will add the full clip as soon as one becomes available!)

A Picture of Shannon & Tom Kissing Surfaced on Instagram Recently

Tom and Shannon continue discussing his relationship with Darcey during the May 3 episode, with Tom admitting that he was confused about his feelings for a while, but he isn’t anymore. Shannon says, “I didn’t know where you head was at fully, I mean, I know you had feelings for me but you were confused about some other stuff so I feel really excited that there’s some clarity there.”

“No more confusion at all,” Tom tells his Canadian girlfriend. “I want to move on with my life, I want to find happiness which I have with you, and I want to see where this magical journey could go.” He adds, “I know what I want, and you make me feel like the man I want to be.”

Tom also tells production, “I don’t consider in any way shape or form that I’ve been unfaithful to Darcey. To me the relationship was a nightmare. Probably I should have just rang her and said ‘look I’ve met somebody, sorry’ … [but] things being at an end made me realize that what I had with someone else was everything I wanted.”

As for that future they were talking about, FraudedByTLC posted another photo of Tom and Shannon together on April 23 which features the two kissing, so it looks like they might still be dating today. We likely won’t know for certain if they’re still together until Season 4 of Before the 90 Days comes to an end. It’s not uncommon for 90 Day stars to keep quiet about their relationships while the show is still airing, and contractual obligations to TLC also stops them from publicly sharing much on social media, so fans will just have to wait and see how everything plays out between the two.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

