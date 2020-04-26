90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 10 airs Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 10, titled ”Cuts Both Ways,” reads, “Darcey has a surprise visitor. David doesn’t give up on Lana. Ed confronts Rose about her sister. Avery attends Ash’s seminar. Stephanie and Erika try to reconnect. Geoffrey and Varya go camping. Yolanda looks for answers and Lisa and Usman wait for a decision.”

Warning: this article will explore spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode promises some serious awkwardness at one of Ash’s (arguably sexist) relationship seminars, as well as another argument over who is more powerful and/or in charge of Lisa and Usman’s relationship. Meanwhile, Ed makes several rude comments to Rose, Yolanda’s children help her image search for Williams, and David is in for another massive disappointment while he continues to attempt to locate Lana. Stephanie and Erika appear to finally be on solid ground again, and Tom seeks some closure with Darcey, so Episode 10 is definitely a doozy.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Stephanie & Erika Throw Some Boomerangs & Finally Appear to be Getting Along

Despite their incredibly rocky relationship on the show so far, it looks like Stephanie and Erika are finally finding some common ground with one another. In the clip above, Stephanie takes Erika to throw some boomerangs and they appear to be getting along for the first time since Stephanie arrived in Australia.

Although they look like they’re on better terms during their boomerang date, Stephanie falls short of calling Erika her girlfriend when asked about their relationship. When asked if Erika is Stephanie’s friend, she hesitates and says Erika is her “special friend.”

Stephanie then tells the cameras, “I tell Roy that Erika and I are ‘special friends’ because I don’t really know what his beliefs are. I just don’t want to get into a really weird discussion with this man, I kind of just want to focus on the task at hand.” Although Erika giggles about the comment, we aren’t convinced she’s totally fine with just being Stephanie’s “special friend.”

Usman Wants to be in Control of His Relationship With Lisa & Yolanda Still Believes Williams Loves Her

“We are not obedient.” Tune in to a new #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/BJoeSDZZV7 — TLC Network (@TLC) April 23, 2020

The promo above shows growing issues between Lisa and Usman, who once again confronts Lisa on how bossy and controlling she is. “If there are two kings in the kingdom, there will definitely be a war,” he says in a voiceover, while Lisa adds, “Usman has a misconstrued idea that he is going to be in control of everything, but he is engaged to an American woman … we are not obedient.”

Meanwhile, Yolanda’s children help their mother do a reverse image search to locate Williams, and they uncover some shocking information, although Yolanda is still convinced her English (or Nigerian?) beau is not a catfish. Yolanda can be heard saying “They don’t know him like I know him,” shortly before they pull up the results of their reverse Google search, although she appears to be genuinely surprised at the results.

David can also be seen knocking on what he believes to be Lana’s door, although we aren’t totally convinced his Ukrainian girlfriend is the one who answers, considering she stood him up for a fourth time at a cafe in what she claims is her hometown.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days S4 Couples Still Together Predictions