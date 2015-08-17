‘NBA 2K16’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Each and every year, NBA 2K fans are forced to ask themselves this very question – “How much better can next year’s version be?”

As it turns out, Visual Concepts finds a way to improve upon its NBA simulation’s perfect foundation with ease. NBA 2K16 will not only refine past features and polish the already excellent visuals, but it will also debut a brand new mode that longtime fans should adore. With several cover athletes on deck (Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Michael Jordan, Tony Parker and Dennis Schröder), there’s something here for every type of B-Ball fan to appreciate.

Here’s everything you need to know about NBA 2K16.

1. The Biggest and Newest Feature For NBA 2K16 is 2K Pro-Am Mode; Spike Lee is Directing The Game

NBA 2K16’s biggest hook to bring players back into the fold is the newly crafted Pro-Am Mode. Players will be able to bring in their MyPlayers for custom 5-on-5 matchups that use real-world NBA rules. Up to 40 players can play at the same time. Players will have the ability to customize their characters’ colors, number size, logos etc.

Along with customizable characters, you’ll also get to design your own jerseys, arenas and logos that represents your MyPlayer squad. Playing alongside your online partners means the difference between you laying low or eventually topping NBA 2K16’s leaderboards. Take a look at the extensive trailer above to see everything there is to know about Pro-Am Mode.

For this year’s edition of MyCareer Mode, legendary movie director Spike Lee has signed on to craft your created player’s story. Lee has worked closely with high school, college basketball and pro NBA players to make his depiction of their lives as close to reality as possible. Other improvements being put into NBA 2K16 includes full body scanning that upgrades player visual fidelity and other aesthetic refinements. Hit up the following link from Game Informer to read up on some of the biggest changes to the game’s main modes. And for a complete overview of this year’s MyCAREER mode, check out this latest trailer.

2. 12 New Classic NBA Teams Will Be Joining The Fray

Of course, players should expect to have playable versions of the current rosters from the NBA. NBA 2K16 will once again harken back to the golden eras of certain teams and present them in classic form. So you can expect to see more youthful representations of your favorite players and see them in their historic gear.

Here’s the current slate of classic team formations you can play with:

– 1999-2000 Portland Trail Blazers

– 1999-2000 Toronto Raptors

– 2000-2001 Los Angeles Lakers

– 2002-2003 Dallas Mavericks

– 2003-2004 Detroit Pistons

– 2003-2004 Minnesota Timberwolves

– 2004-2005 Phoenix Suns

– 2005-2006 Miami Heat

– 2006-2007 Cleveland Cavaliers

– 2007-2008 Boston Celtics

– 2007-2008 Houston Rockets

– 2012-2013 Miami Heat

The classic NBA teams introduced in NBA 2K11, as well as the 25 Euroleague teams featured in NBA 2K14, will also make a return for NBA 2K16.

3. Three Separate Hip-Hop Luminaries Have Created Differing Playlists For The Game’s Soundtrack

Some fans of the series were split on NBA 2K15’s soundtrack and its curator, Pharrell. A few gamers here and there appreciated the superstar producer/singer/rapper’s playlist, while other’s were none too pleased with the majority of his handpicked songs. For NBA 2K16, three hip-hop luminaries have been tapped to create their own playlists.

Check out the list below to see which tunes DJ Premier, DJ Khaled and DJ Mustard put together for NBA 2K16:

DJ Premier Playlist

– Custom Track: Papoose Prod. By DJ Premier, “Hold the City Down”

– Gang Starr (feat. NYGz, H. Stax), “Same Team, No Games”

– Nas, “Made You Look”

– Living Colour, “Cult of Personality”

– Jeru The Damaja, “You Can’t Stop The Prophet”

– Custom Track (Instrumental): DJ Premier, “Bum Bum Bum”

– Ramones, “Blitzrieg Bop”

– NYGz, “Policy”

– DJ Premier & Bumpy Knuckles, “More Levels”

– PRhyme, “U Looz”

DJ Khaled Playlist

– Custom Track: DJ Khaled (feat. Ace Hood, Vado, Kent Jones), “365”

– DJ Khaled (feat. Akon, T.I., Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Baby, Lil’ Wayne), “We Takin’ Over”

– Ace Hood, “Hustle Hard”

– Rick Ross (feat. T Pain), “The Boss”

– Jay Z, “Where I’m From”

– Custom Track (Instrumental): DJ Khaled, “lack Rims”

– Wiz Khalifa, “We Dem Boyz”

– Ace Hood (feat. Future & Rick Ross), “Bugatti”

– Nas, “Represent”

– DJ Khaled (feat. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross), “All I Do Is Win”

DJ Mustard Playlist

– Custom Track: DJ Mustard (feat. RJ), “You Don’t Want It”

– J Cole, “Rise and Shine”

– Fergie, “L.A. Love (la la)””

– Imagine Dragons, “I’m So Sorry”

– M.I.A., “Y.A.L.A.”

– Custom Track (Instrumental): DJ Mustard, “Ball at Night”

– MGK, “Till I Die” (Cavs Version)

– Drake, “0 To 100”

– Iamsu!, “I Love My Squad”

– Santigold, “Disparate Youth”

NBA 2K16 also has two other playlists that players can listen to – the 2K Classics Mixtape and Around The World songs listing:

2K Classics Mixtape

– Gnarls Barkley, “Going On”

– Friendly Fires, “Skeleton Boy”

– LCD Soundsystem, “Time to Get Away”

– Santigold (feat. Spank Rock), “Shove It”

– OneRepublic, “Everyone Loves Me”

– RJD2, “Clean Living”

– ZION I, “Ride”

– The Flaming Lips, “The W.A.N.D. (The Will Always Negates Defeat)”

– Hogni, “Bow Down (To No Man)”

– The Chicharones, “Little By Little”

Around The World Playlist

– Rael, “Vejo Depois”

– Calvin Harris (feat. John Newman), “Blame”

– Zedd (feat. Selena Gomez), “I Want You To Know”

– Emicida & FeFe, “Bonjour”

– Ana Tijoux, “Vengo”

– Major Lazer (feat. MO & DJ Snake), “Lean On”

– Club Dogo (feat. Arisa), “Fragili”

– AM444, “Lies” (Jay. Soul Truth Remix)

– Bag Raiders, “Shooting Stars”

– Dynamic Duo & DJ Premier, “Aeao”

Pay a visit to this link to listen to some of the tunes featured on NBA 2K16’s soundtrack with this YouTube crafted playlist.

4. Pre-Ordering The Game Will Allow You to Play The Game Before Its Official Release Date

Pre-ordering a copy of NBA 2K16 gets you the biggest bonus of all – a chance to get real acquainted with the game before its official launch date. The “Early Tip-Off Edition” will allow players to play the game starting on September 25, 2015 (which comes four days before the game’s release on September 29, 2015). Pre-orders of this version will also grant its recipients 10,000 NBA VC (Virtual Currency) points and the NBA 2K MyTeam VIP 3 Pack (3 MyTeam Emerald Packs each with a guaranteed Emerald player).

Buy the NBA 2K16: Early Tip-off Edition here.

5. A Special Edition Devoted to Michael Jordan Will Be Up For Grabs

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is getting another incredible honor from the NBA 2K series. The Michael Jordan Special Edition of the game not only allows you to play the game early, but it also grants you the following bonus goodies:

– Jordan NBA 2K16 Poster

– Jordan Fathead Wall Cling

– Digital Jordan shoes for your MyPLAYER

– Digital Jordan T-shirt for your MyPLAYER

– Digital Jordan jersey for your MyPLAYER

– 30,000 Virtual Currency

– MyTeam VIP+ – 3 Emerald Packs & a new Special Edition Exclusive Moments Card

Buy the NBA 2K16 Michael Jordan Special Edition here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.