‘WWE 2K16’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

To say that WWE 2K15 was a disappointment is an understatement. For the series’ big move to current-gen consoles, many expected it to become the best installment of the wrestling simulation to date.

As many fans know, that wasn’t the case. Yuke’s and Visual Concepts went back to the drawing board for WWE 2K16 and it shows. Adjustments have been made to the mainline match mechanics, such as a limited use of reversals and a brand new submission system. Along with those new changes, WWE 2K16 is bringing with it a massive roster filled with classic and current Superstars and Divas.

We’re here to give you look at those aforementioned components and so much more before WWE 2K16 officially hits the squared circle. Here’s everything you need to know about 2K Sports’ next wrestling simulation.

“GIMMIE A HELL YEAH!”

1. This Year’s Showcase Mode Focuses on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

WWE 2K15 marked the debut of a new mode called Showcase. This historic retelling of past Superstars and their legendary feuds featured Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H and John Cena vs. CM Punk, plus the most important career periods for The Ultimate Warrior, Christian and Mark Henry.

WWE 2K16 is giving “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (it’s cover athlete) central billing for Showcase Mode. Players will get to participate in Austin’s biggest matches and re-enact the most standout moments of his legendary run. Austin’s even gotten to add his preferred playlist to the game’s official soundtrack!

Here’s a list of the matches announced for play thus far for Steve Austin’s career retrospective in Showcase Mode:

1. vs. Brian Pillman – Clash Of The Champions XXV

2. vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat – Bash At The Beach ’94

3. vs. Mikey Whipwreck – November To Remember ’95

4. vs. Savio Vega – WrestleMania XII or In Your House: Beware Of Dog

5. vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts – King Of The Ring ’96

6. vs. Bret “The Hitman” Hart – Survivor Series ’96

7. vs. Vader vs. Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. Undertaker – In Your House: Final Four

8. vs. Bret “The Hitman” Hart – WrestleMania 13

9. vs. The Rock – D-Generation X: In Your House

10. vs. “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania XIV

11. vs. Undertaker – Rock Bottom ’98

12. vs. Mr. McMahon – St. Valentine’s Day Massacre ’99

13. vs. The Rock – Backlash ’99

14. vs. Undertaker – Fully Loaded ’99

15. Royal Rumble 2001

16. vs. Triple H – No Way Out 2001

17. vs. The Rock – WrestleMania X-Seven

2. WWE 2K16 Features The Biggest Roster of The Series to Date

For those who were let down by last year’s featured roster in WWE 2K15, WWE 2K16 should renew your confidence with its list of playable Superstars and Divas. This entry in the series marks the 1st time where it gathers together the biggest collection of wrestlers to date. Current Superstars, Hall of Famers, Legends and Divas new and old make up WWE 2K16’s roster. Take a look at the pic posted above and see if you can spot your favorite wrestlers that you’ll be controlling soon. Head to this link to see the full roster listing for the game.

The biggest roster members you’ll come across are two familiar faces from a classic film series – Arnold Schwarzenegger’s two robotic forms from the The Terminator. Pre-ordering WWE 2K16 will give you instant access to these two robotic badasses.

3. MyCareer Has Been Vastly Improved Over WWE 2K15’s Take on The Popular Game Mode

MyCareer has been worked on extensively for this sequel. For this upgraded rendition of the player driven mode, your created Superstar has a ton of new options at his disposal. For instance, you can choose to remain in NXT and become the development fed’s biggest Superstar. You can also choose to forward your career and make a play for superstardom on the main roster. In addition to choosing to become a singles wrestler, you also have the option to devote yourself to a tag team.

Your created Superstar’s career spans a total of 15 years. The main objective? Reaching the WWE Hall of Fame. Your progress up until that end goal will be monitored by The Authority, who will offer your Superstar new opportunities or decide to make life very difficult for him. This storyline and many more plot twists will play out as you fight your way to the top of the WWE.

Along with MyCareer, players will also get to throw themselves and other Superstars/Divas into rivalries with WWE Universe mode. The biggest change to come with this mode is the option to enable Superstars to compete on multiple shows.

4. The Season Pass Gives You Access to New Wrestlers and Showcase Mode Extras

Like last year’s offering of DLC content for a WWE game, WWE 2K16 will be given plenty of extra content as well. The Season Pass will gift gamers with everything included with the game’s DLC package once purchased. Avid wrestling fans who want even more roster additions and gamers looking to improve their created wrestler have a lot to look forward to here.

Nabbing the Digital Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K16 on any console will automatically grant you access to the Season Pass. PS4 and PS3 owners will get a free background theme if they decide to pre-order the game off the PlayStation Network.

Here’s the official description of WWE 2K16’s future DLC bonuses, which can be accessed with one single purchase of the game’s Season Pass:

1. Accelerator

– Players will gain instant access to all unlockable content available in the game (excluding downloadable content);

– The Accelerator will be available for a suggested price of $1.99. 2. MyPlayer KickStart (PS4 system and Xbox One Exclusive)

– Players will gain instant access to boost created Superstar ratings and attributes in the game’s MyCareer mode;

– MyPlayer KickStart will be available for a suggested price of $9.99. 3. Legends Pack

– Playable WWE Legends: Big Boss Man, Dusty Rhodes, Lita, Mr. Perfect, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Trish Stratus;

– The Legends Pack will be available for a suggested price of $8.99. 4. 2015 Hall of Fame Showcase

– Playable matches include:

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts;

Rikishi vs. The Rock;

Alundra Blayze vs. Paige;

Larry Zbyszko vs. Arn Anderson;

Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Ric Flair;

The Bushwhackers (Butch Miller and Luke Williams) vs. The Natural Disasters (Typhoon and Earthquake);

The Outsiders (Kevin Nash and Scott Hall) vs. Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray);

– The 2015 Hall of Fame Showcase will be available for a suggested price of $9.99. 5. New Moves Pack

– More than 30 new moves, including the Corner Enzuigiri (made popular by WWE Diva Nikki Bella), Avalanche Ram (made popular by WWE Diva Paige), Sidewinder Suplex (made popular by WWE and NXT Superstar Kevin Owens), Standing Crossface Chickenwing (made popular by WWE Superstar Stardust) and Dragon Sleeper (made popular by NXT Superstar Finn Bálor);

– The New Moves Pack will be available for a suggested price of $3.99. 6. Future Stars Pack

– Playable NXT Superstars: Samoa Joe, Diego, Fernando, Blake and Murphy;

– The Future Stars Pack will be available for a suggested price of $7.99.

5. Several Creation Modes Make Their Welcome Return

The creation suite for WWE 2K16 is infinitely better than WWE 2K15’s. A ton of new attributes, clothing, tattoos and more have been added to Create a Superstar, plus you can now produce your own Divas again. A ton of other creation modes make their return as well – Create a Championship, Create an Arena, Create an Entrance, Superstar Studio and Community Creations. One of the fresher modes is something called Create a Show, which is explained in detail with the video posted above.

