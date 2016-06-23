‘Pirates War – The Dice King’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Pirates War – The Dice King. The official beta is currently open, so make sure you participate in the game by registering right here (iOS only).

1. Earn Doubloons to Win

• The in-game money is called Doubloon. After a total of 12 turns has passed, whoever has the most Doubloons wins the match. You can get more Doubloons from taxes and toll fees from your own territories, or by pillaging your opponent’s territories.

2. Battle: Stats and Dice

• The results of a battle are decided by the sum of your Deck stats and the results of the dice. Add your dice result to your stats.

3. Check Your Opponent’s Deck

• Keep an eye at your opponent’s Deck. If you have good Defense and your opponent has low Attack stats, buy as much land as you can. With lower Attack stats, your opponent will have a harder time taking over your lands.

4. Identify a Fortress’ Characteristics

• Every fortress has different characteristics. For example, some will give you more taxes and others will provide higher Defense stats. Take your Deck’s stats into consideration when purchasing or capturing lands. They should complement one another.

5. Various Strategies, Various Winning Points

• Game conditions are constantly changing. Keep an eye out and be ready to adapt your strategies on the go. If your opponents’ start purchasing every land they see on their way, initiate battle and try bankrupting them instead.

6. Consider Chaining the Right Skills

• Combine skills to quickly achieve victory. With the right combination of different skills you can bankrupt your enemies quickly and become the winner. Try matching every crew member together to see what works best for you.

7. Mix and Match Crew and Alliance Members

• You can choose to ignore skills and only invest on high stats. However, if you prefer skills, mix and match your pirates for a total of 4 skills to use on the battlefield.

8. Need Gold? Play Every Day

• You can earn lots of gold and rewards daily by simply opening the game. Take advantage of Daily Rewards, Booster Events, Free Spins and Free Chests every day. Also, try completing Daily Quests and Monthly Achievements for greater rewards.

9. The Navy Captures Your Mercenary First

• Mercenaries are good for boosting stats, but they can also be your scape goat if you are ever to face the Navy. The navy will always capture your mercenary first.

10. Purchase Pirates With Gold

• Don’t forget to visit the shop. You don’t have to buy every pirate with Gems. Everyday different pirates are sold for gold. Collect them all to build stronger decks.