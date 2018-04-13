With E3 2018 on the horizon, Sims fans are waiting with baited breath for the next in the series to be revealed, despite evidence to the contrary. Back with Sims 4 was launched, producer Grant Rodiek stated that the only way that there would be a Sims 5 is if The Sims 4 was not a success.

On one hand, the comment has been since removed and with EA involved at the publisher, it’s very doubtful that the company would let such a profitable series die. On the other hand, Sims 4 sold a total of 5 million copies on PC, bringing in all kinds of new and old players.

However, there are enough problems with Sims 4 that cannot be filled by expansion packs and DLCs. As such, while we wait and hope for the official Sims 5 announcement, here is a guide to the Sims 5 Reveal: What to Expect, When to Expect it, & Why.

Note: This article is speculative only. We are not claiming to have any official Sims 5 news, we are making educated estimations and speculating about the next Sim game.

Why We Should Expect The Sims 5 Announcement

To be perfectly honest, we know a Sims 5 is coming out because the timing is right and EA is always into making more money. A Sims game has come out about every 5 years and despite Sims 4 being great in a lot of ways, fans of the Sims series have a long list of improvements for the next game. Nevermind that Sims is a series that will always have room for improvement. It is a life simulator and life is always changing, it will never be perfect when technology and society are constantly changing as well.

When To Expect The Sims 5 Reveal

Sims 2 arrived in 2004, Sims 3 in 2009, and finally Sims 4 in 2014. It stands to reason that there will be an official announcement of The Sims 5 at E3 2018, or at least sometime this year.

The game itself will likely have a release date in 2019 if it fits the pattern of all the previous titles in the series.

Why We Need The Sims 5 In 2019

The Sims 5 Cars

Frankly, we need The Sims 5 in 2019 because The Sims 4 just doesn’t cut it. For a number of reasons, the replayability of The Sims 4 crashed a year after its release. For one, there are no cars in Sims 4 – including all of the expansion packs EA released. This is likely because of another major flaw in The Sims 4: the lack of an open world.

The Sims 5 Open World

The Sims 3 had it just fine, but for some reason, EA wanted to write a love letter to loading screens by separating the Sims 4 world into sections. You cannot simply walk your Sim to work anymore (or between the museum and the bar), there is a loading screen between the two and no opportunities to explore. It makes gameplay feel limited and the world very small.

The Sims 5 Parenthood

In addition, it is every fans’ hope that The Sims 5 will at least include the toddler and parenthood as a part of the core game. EA did this for The Sims 4 for the console version, so it stands to reason that parenthood will be included in The Sims 5.

Needless to say, EA has a lot to learn from The Sims 4. The Sims 5 should have an open world with little to no loading screens, cars, and parenthood included in the core game.

See Also: Sims Mobile Tips

What To Expect From The Sims 5

Mobile Integration and The Sims 5 Microtransactions

First and foremost, we should expect The Sims 5 to be linked to the mobile version in some way. Due to the recent update to the Sims mobile version, this seems more than likely. It is hard to say what the integration will look like, but we can fully expect microtransactions to be involved. At worst, players might be forced to level up on mobile before unlocking something in the PC game, or the other way around.

The Expansion Pack Extravaganza

The Sims 5 will have distinctly better core game than Sims 4. As mentioned before, the parenthood feature will be a part of the core game. However, EA will introduce something both great and terrible: expansion pack teasers.

These will work a lot like microtransactions on mobile. For example, you will be able to pick a supernatural species, but you won’t be able to go all the way until you buy the expansion pack for that species. That is to say nothing of what the Supernatural expansion will actually look like. It is unlikely that EA will bundle together supernatural species into one pack as fans have been asking for since Sims 3.

As such, fans should expect each supernatural species to have its own expansion and price tag. EA will try to justify this with greater detail and attention dedicated to each species, rather than a short-lived perk tree.

A Shiny And New Expansion Pack

The Sims 5 will have at least one brand new expansion pack, unrelated to any packs from previous games. Fans have plenty of ideas on what this expansion pack will look like. My personal favorite is the Superhero idea. This would be an expansion pack that allows your Sims to play the part of a “currently popular superhero” of your choosing like SuperSim or SpiderSim.

More Personality Traits

The Sims 5 will have more personality traits to choose from, as being able to only choose 3 (technically 4) in The Sims 4 was extremely limiting. People are infinitely more complex and that should be reflected in The Sims 5 with something like 5 or 6 traits to choose from.

That said, more personality traits might come at a cost. As EA is unlikely to make this clear in any of the game’s promotional material, fans should be prepared such an event before the purchase the game.

Will There Really Be An Open World For The Sims 5?

It is difficult to say, as it very much depends on how EA plans to approach microtransactions. If they integrate microtransactions in The Sims 5 like they did in The Sims Mobile, then an open world will be unlocked section by section with in-game money like SimCash, rather than Simoleons. SimCash is very hard to come by without outright buying it, but it can be earned while playing the game.

Do you think there will be a Sims 5? What is on your Sims 5 wishlist? Let us know in the comments below!

See also: