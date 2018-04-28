E3 2018 is one month away and we’ll soon know about the biggest games of 2018 and beyond. But we know what you’re thinking: When is E3 2018? Well you came to the right place.

Here’s everything you need to know about E3’s schedule of conferences and presentations.

When Is E3 2018

According to the official website, E3 2018 takes place from June 12 to June 14.

On June 12, the show floor will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time for Industry Pass holders (Industry-Qualified Attendees, Media, Exhibitors, VIP Buyers, and Business Pass Holders) and from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for Gamer Pass holders (regular attendees).

On June 13, the floor will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for Industry Pass holders and from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for Gamer Pass holders.

On June 14, the floor will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for both Industry Pass holders and Gamer Pass holders.

When Is EA’s E3 Presentation?

EA’s press conference will actually take place before E3. Their presentation begins on June 9 at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, according to a blog post.

They promise big announcements and gameplay reveals with “some of the biggest content creators in gaming.” That means they’ll once again have big YouTubers show off their games like they did last year.

We can expect some FIFA 19, Madden NFL 19, and Anthem news along with possibly news for Battlefield 5 and more.

When Is Microsoft’s E3 Presentation?

Microsoft will hold their briefing on June 10, 2018 at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET).

Instead of holding it at the Los Angeles Convention Center like last time, they’ll move their presentation to the Microsoft Theater across the street for their “biggest E3 showing ever,” according to a post on Xbox Wire. They’ll also have a dedicated booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center where people can play and stream games.

This showing will likely include announcements for Sea of Thieves DLC, The Last Night, State of Decay 2, and more. We may also get announcements for the rumored Borderlands 3 and Halo 6.

When Is Bethesda’s E3 Presentation?

Bethesda confirmed that their E3 showing will take place on June 10 at 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. PT).

We’re hoping to see an Elder Scrolls sequel, a new Doom game, Prey DLC, and more at their presentation.

When Is Ubisoft’s E3 Presentation?

Save the Date, #UbiE3 is coming! Join us on June 11, from 1pm PT.

More to come, stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/0WcPSSiQv2 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 17, 2018

Ubisoft confirmed on Twitter that they will be holding their E3 press conference on June 11 at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET). They will hold it at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Division 2 has already been confirmed to make an appearance during the conference and we can also reasonably expect Beyond Good & Evil 2, Skull & Bones, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Just Dance 2019, and more.

When Is Nintendo’s E3 Presentation?

Join us during #E32018 for tournament coverage, gameplay with Treehouse | Live, and a video presentation focusing on #NintendoSwitch games coming this year, including Super #SmashBros! https://t.co/7Kiz5KkcW5 pic.twitter.com/2vpvUsHhIr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 27, 2018

Nintendo’s E3 2018 presentation will begin on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET). The company promises a look at Nintendo Switch titles releasing in 2018 which includes Super Smash Bros. We may also see appearances of the untitled Yoshi Switch game, Fire Emblem 2018, Metroid Prime 4, Mario Kart Tour, and more.

Nintendo has by far the most involved presence at E3. Nintendo’s E3 2018 showing will actually kick off with the Splatoon 2 World Championship match on June 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET) at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Qualifying teams from the United States/Canada, Japan, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand will compete in the opening rounds of the tournament, according to a news release. The finals will happen on June 12.

The Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018 will begin right after the end of the Splatoon 2 World Championship finals. Players will face off against each other in the upcoming Smash Bros. game. Attendees coming dressed in Nintendo-themed costumes may be invited up to play the game on stage in exhibition play, according to the news release.

Tickets are available on-site at the Belasco Theater on each day of the event, according to the news release.

After Nintendo’s E3 presentation, the Nintendo Treehouse: Live E3 2018 livestream will begin showing off live gameplay of upcoming games for three days. Developers are set to make appearances during the livestream, according to the news release.

The tournaments, presentation, and Nintendo Treehouse will be livestreamed at https://e3.nintendo.com as well as YouTube and Twitch. For the entirety of E3, visitors to Nintendo’s booth on the E3 show floor will be able to play a variety of the upcoming games including Super Smash Bros. and notable third-party titles. Livestreams will also be shown off at the Nintendo NY store and some games shown at the E3 booth will be playable there as well, according to the news release.

When Is Sony’s E3 Presentation?

Sony has not yet announced its E3 2018 presentation. We’ll be sure to update when they have it announced.

We’ll probably get news for Days Gone, Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part 2, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Shenmue 3, and From Software’s latest project.

