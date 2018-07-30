Fire Emblem Heroes Legendary Lucina Announced

Lucina is the new Legendary Hero in Fire Emblem Heroes. Lucina: Glorious Archer will be available in a summoning banner from July 31 to August 6.

Lucina: Glorious Archer is a Legendary Hero with the wind attribute affecting the speed stat. That means that any heroes on a team with her with the wind blessing will gain extra speed.

Legendary Lucina wields the bow Thogn. The bow is effective against flying foes, grants +3 speed, and if she initiates combat with a foe with a sword, lance, axe, or dragonstone, she gets +4 to attack, speed, defense, and resistance each during combat. The bow is also a blue weapon, meaning she’s more effective against red units but weak to green ones. The only other hero currently in Fire Emblem Heroes with a colored bow is Legendary Lyn.

Legendary Lucina also has the support ability Future Vision, which not only makes her and an ally swap places but also grants that ally another action in the turn.

She also comes with Swift Sparrow, Wings of Mercy, and Distant Guard. Swift Sparrow grants +4 to attack and speed during combat. Wings of Mercy lets her move next to any ally with half HP or lower. Distant Guard grants +4 defense and resistance to all allies within two spaces if an enemy unit uses a bow, dagger, magic, or staff during combat.

In addition to Legendary Lucina, the following heroes are also available to summon via the upcoming summoning banner:

New Year Camilla

Warrior Princess Hinoka

Brave Lyn

Love Abounds Lilina

Winter Lissa

Azura

Exalted Chrom

Ishtar

Legendary Robin (F)

Legendary Ryoma

Legendary Lyn

You’ll have an eight percent chance to summon these five star heroes. The non-focus five star heroes probability will be set to zero.