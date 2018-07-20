Fortnite Renegade Raider Skin: Will It Ever Return?

The Red Knight has recently returned to the Fortnite item shop so that opens the door for other skins to return, even the fabled Renegade Raider.

The Renegade Raider, like the Skull Trooper, was one of the first skins to enter the game. It was only available during Fortnite’s inaugural season. You first had to hit level 20 and then the ability to purchase the skin opened up in the item shop. It was then available for purchase for 1,200 V-Bucks.

It seems that since not many players played Fortnite during Season 1 and 2 that the items and skins introduced there have actually become novelty items people want to have. If you check pretty much any prominent Fortnite Twitter channel you’ll surely see someone trying to sell an account with a rare skin.

Since the end of Season 1 the skin hasn’t been available anywhere in the item shop. There have been whispers of the Renegade Raider returning, even as recently as today.

Ok, so I wake up to multiple tweets from multiple people concerning an Email from an Epic Employee saying that Renegade Raider will be returning? Myself personally am not going to tweet anything about this until I get more information. — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) July 20, 2018

Of course nothing is set in stone until Epic Games actually says something officially about the matter. The day before the Red Knight returned it was advertised on the official Twitter page.

It’s not even like the Renegade Raider is a cool looking skin, it’s just the fact that’s rare that makes it so tempting to have.

If we receive any concrete information about the return of the Renegade Raider, or any skin for that matter, we’ll make sure to let you know.

