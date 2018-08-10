Fortnite Item Shop Update Adds Durr Burger Beef Boss Skin

It’s a case of not knowing you needed a skin until you saw it. Fortnite’s item shop update today introduced the Beef Boss skin who can only be described as an employee at Durr Burger.

The character model’s head features the Durr Burger logo and he appears to be dressed like a fast food employee.

This skin is called the Beef Boss and with it comes the Patty Whacker harvesting tool and the Flying Saucer glider. All three of these items go together in a set but you don’t have to buy them all at once.

The glider is made out of a hamburger box, ketchup and mustard bottles and lunch trays as the wings. The Patty Whacker is a simple spatula but with all the cosmetics all together you’ll fit right in at Greasy Grove.

The Beef Boss skin will set players back 1,500 V-Bucks while the glider is just 1,200 V-Bucks. The harvesting tool is just 500 V-Bucks.

This skin will likely be available in the shop until tomorrow’s update but it’s certainly not the last we’ve seen of it. It isn’t a Season 5 exclusive so it should end up popping up more in the future if you miss it this time around.

Also appearing in the item shop today are the following:

Hula (emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Brilliant Striker (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Circuit Breaker (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Spectral Axe (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Dip (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Mainframe (Glider) – 500 V-Bucks

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

