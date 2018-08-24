Fortnite Item Shop Update Adds Musha & Hime Bushido Skins

The latest Fortnite item shop update has arrived and with it has come some Bushido styles for players to wear.

The featured items are the Musha and Hime outfits coupled with the Cat’s Claw Harvesting Tool and Purrfect. Glider. These items are all part of a set but you will be able to purchase them individually.

The Musha and Hime skins are both legendary so they will set you back 2,000 V-Bucks. The Harvesting Tool is 800 V-Bucks while the Glider is just 500. Everything all together costs a pretty penny so be prepared to break out your wallet if you want to get it all.

Here’s the complete selection of items available in today’s item shop update:

Musha (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Hime (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Purrfect. (Glider) – 500 V-Bucks

Cat’s Claw (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Confused (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Commando (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

Autocleave (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Praise the Tomato (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

The Praise the Tomato emote comes the same day we saw a revamped Tomatohead skin enter the game. The new skin has a set of challenges that have to be completed which will then unlock the new skin. All you have to do is own the OG Tomatohead skin and you’re good to go.

These skins will hang around in the item shop for the next two days so players will have plenty of time to pick up this pair of Bushido skins if they so choose. The featured items will stay there for two days but the daily items will update tomorrow.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

