WATCH: Dr. DisRespect’s House Shot at During Livestream

Dr. DisRespect cut a live stream short on September 11 after his house was shot at, for the second day in a row. The Twitchy gamer, whose real name is Guy Beahm, disappeared off screen while gaming for a moment before returning, clearly agitated, and no longer wearing his trademark wig and sunglasses. DisRespect told his viewers that he would have to cut the stream short because somebody shot out a window in the upstairs of his home.

He says, “I gotta end this broadcast right now. Somebody shot at our house, broke the f***ing upstairs window. This is the second shot. Someone shot yesterday. Someone shot yesterday at our f***ing house, and someone shot again right now. It connected with the house upstairs, right? You’re driving by, right? You pussy! I gotta stop the stream.”

DisRespect is best known for his persona that plays PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Twitchy. He says on his Twitch channel that his family is safe and that “proper measures” are being taken for their safety. DisRespect is not renowned as a gamer but as a performer who plays the part of an obnoxious, over-competitive, gamer. ESPN has referred to him as “a WWE character in the competitive gaming world.” Dr. Disrespect told the website, “I created a character who plays multiplayer video games, and he’s considered the most dominating gaming specimen.” In December 2017, Dr. DisRespect said he was taking time to work on his relationship with his wife after he admitted to cheating on her. He made his return on February 3.

DisRespect is a graduate of California State Polytechnic University-Pomona and is a former multiplayer level designer for Call of Duty.

The shooting at Dr. DisRespect’s home comes a month after David Katz shot two people dead and wounded nine others during an NFL Madden tournament in Jacksonville.

