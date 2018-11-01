Fallout 76 Atomic Shop: All You Need to Know

One thing you might notice in the Fallout 76 menu is something called the Atomic Shop.

This shop will act as a cosmetics store that players can use in exchange for real-world money. The store will consist of purely cosmetics according to Bethesda so players won’t have to worry about any pay-to-win elements in the store.

Here’s what Bethesda has to say about the Atomic Shop:

While you play Fallout 76, you’ll earn a currency called Atoms by completing various gameplay challenges and achievements. This currency can be used to acquire in-game cosmetic customization items for your character, earnable entirely by playing the game. Once Fallout 76 officially launches on November 14, Atoms can also be purchased separately for real money if you so choose.

The shop is currently open in the beta but it doesn’t offer any way to purchase additional currency outside of what is already given to you. You can purchase things such as apparel from this shop which will essentially end up being an outfit that goes on over your armor.

You can also earn these Atoms by doing things in-game like crafting weapons and completing various challenges. It seems like a good system that’s set up to reward players for accomplishing in-game tasks.

More things will likely be added to this shop over time as it will act as a way for Bethesda to continually make money with the game as they add to the world. Many multiplayer games have implemented a store like this so it should come as no surprise to see it here.

Fallout 76 officially releases November 14 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The beta has been extended due to issues that came up during the previous one so you’ll get many more chances to participate, one of them that began today at 2 p.m. EST.

See Also