Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes December 2018 Monthly Login Character

November is about to wrap up which means it’s time for another monthly character in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.

December’s monthly login character is the Ewok Scout, one of the OG Ewoks that in the game. Ewok Scout hasn’t been all that relevant in the game for quite some time now as he’s been pretty much outclassed by the other Ewoks in the game.

Many players like to speculate the monthly login character means something for the game but that hasn’t been the case lately.

October’s monthly login character was Nightsister Spirit which just seemed to indicate Halloween was in October while General Kenobi was November’s because of The Clone Wars anniversary.

There has been a lot of discussion about Ewoks potentially being needed to a C-3PO legendary event but all of that has been just speculation up to this point. If Ewoks are needed we’d expect it to be like the Chewbacca event that required highly geared Bounty Hunters since the Ewoks have been farmable for so long.

In fact, it has been a little over a year since we’ve received Wicket, Logray and Paploo into the game. If you remember Chief Chirpa was actually the login reward for that month so maybe Ewok Scout is a sign of something on the horizon.

It seems possible the Ewok Scout is just there to celebrate Christmas, but wouldn’t one of the Chewbaccas be a better choice since the infamous Star Wars Christmas Special featured the Wookiee home planet of Kashyyyk celebrating Life Day?

If the December character login reward is underwhelming to you then you can take solace in the fact that December has 31 days which means you’ll at least get two Zeta shards instead of just one if you log in every day.

