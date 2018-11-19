There are eight gyms in Pokemon Let’s Go and they are the exact same ones you found in Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow. However, like those games, the order isn’t entirely clear if you going off the game alone so let us help you out.

The Pokemon Let’s Go gym order goes as follows:

Pewter City (Rock types)

Cerulean City (Water types)

Vermillion City (Electric types)

Celadon City (Grass types)

Fuschia City (Poison types)

Saffron City (Psychic types)

Cinnabar Island (Fire types)

Viridian City (Ground types)

It’s strange because the first gym you come across in Pokemon Let’s Go is the Viridian City gym but that’s actually the last gym you’ll face in this game before moving on to the Victory Road and the Pokemon League.

Some towns you’ll come across such as Lavender Town don’t even have a gym, but will still need objectives to be done in them to progress through the game. Some places, like the Dojo in Saffron City, might seem like a gym but they won’t reward you with a badge upon completion.

There’s a lot to see and do in Pokemon Let’s Go so if this is your first time playing don’t feel obligated to rush through the gyms by any means. The only thing you have to do is make sure you don’t overlevel your Pokemon or else they may stop obeying you.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

See Also: