Walmart Exclusive Fortnite Spray Coming This Sunday

Fortnite has absolutely exploded in popularity this year as seen by its non-stop growth in players and on Twitch.

It appears that retailers are getting in on the action now as Epic Games has teamed up with Walmart to offer an exclusive skin just to Walmart shoppers.

Walmart, in a post on Twitter, says you will have to go to any Walmart location on Sunday at 2 p.m. to get your free spray. It’s probably safe to assume this means local time but you might want to give your Walmart a call just to be safe.

There will be a Fortnite Battle Bus in the store. This Battle Bus will have handouts with the spray code for you to redeem — Walmart (@Walmart) November 27, 2018

Walmart says there will be a Fortnite Battle Bus in each store which will have handouts for the code that you can redeem in Fortnite. It says these codes will be available while supplies last so you might want to get there as soon as possible if you want a code.

From the sounds of things, it seems like some players already have this “exclusive” spray so it may not be as exclusive as it seems. Whatever the case may be this is a free spray that will only have a limited stock.

We’ve seen exclusive cosmetics in the past, such as the PS Plus pack and the Galaxy skin, but this is the first time we’ve seen Walmart have one. Whether this is a trend that will continue remains to be seen.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

