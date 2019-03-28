Star Wars Battlefront 2 Galactic Supremacy Hotfix Coming For Crashing and Bugged Lobbies

Star Wars Battlefront 2 recently received arguably its best update yet with the addition of the new mode called Galactic Supremacy.
This mode will remind players a lot of how the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 was in 2005, complete with ‘watch those wrist rockets’ and capturing a command post.
However, the launch of this new mode has come with some issues and many players are reporting not being able to play at all.
The current bug that occurs is players load up a Galactic Supremacy game and are then put into a lobby that will never fill up with players and start.
You are able to back out of that lobby and try a new one but chances are you’ll keep running into the same issue.
There are some instances where you’re able to actually get into the game and watch the initial cutscene where you’ll then crash back to the main menu.
It’s frustrating to see and experience but at least DICE is aware of the issue.
This won’t alleviate your frustration in the short term as a hotfix is in the works, but it is scheduled for next week.
The team believes it has identified the problem and will be deploying a fix for it. This news came first in a post on Reddit.
Galactic Supremacy takes the typical 20v20 combat Battlefront 2 offered and bumped it up to 32v32 on the ground of Geonosis by featuring AI soldiers. The AI will be disabled for the time being as it’s possible they were causing the problem.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Here’s the post as it was written on Reddit.
Want to give you a quick heads up to let you know that we are planning a hotfix, currently aiming for a release next week. We will be finishing work on the hotfix today and it will then have a few days of additional testing and other deployment processes that are required before we can release.
The hot fix will focus on a number of crashes that have been occurring since this week’s Capital Supremacy update. We will have the full release notes ahead of its deployment.
At this time, we are planning to leave the AI switched off in Capital Supremacy. With our tests today, we have found that having them switched off is reducing the majority of crashes that have been occurring. The current plan is to re-enable them once we have confirmed stability.