Star Wars Battlefront 2 Galactic Supremacy Hotfix Coming For Crashing and Bugged Lobbies

Star Wars Battlefront 2 recently received arguably its best update yet with the addition of the new mode called Galactic Supremacy.

This mode will remind players a lot of how the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 was in 2005, complete with ‘watch those wrist rockets’ and capturing a command post.

However, the launch of this new mode has come with some issues and many players are reporting not being able to play at all.

The current bug that occurs is players load up a Galactic Supremacy game and are then put into a lobby that will never fill up with players and start.

You are able to back out of that lobby and try a new one but chances are you’ll keep running into the same issue.

There are some instances where you’re able to actually get into the game and watch the initial cutscene where you’ll then crash back to the main menu.

It’s frustrating to see and experience but at least DICE is aware of the issue.

This won’t alleviate your frustration in the short term as a hotfix is in the works, but it is scheduled for next week.

The team believes it has identified the problem and will be deploying a fix for it. This news came first in a post on Reddit.

Galactic Supremacy takes the typical 20v20 combat Battlefront 2 offered and bumped it up to 32v32 on the ground of Geonosis by featuring AI soldiers. The AI will be disabled for the time being as it’s possible they were causing the problem.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Here’s the post as it was written on Reddit.