Pokemon Go Azelf: Max CP & Stats

The Legendary Pokemon trio of the Sinnoh region, Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf, are now available in Pokemon Go.

If you managed to catch Azelf, then here are its max CP and stats.

Note: Stats found on GamePress.

Max CP at Level 40: 3210

Max CP at Level 20: 1834

Attack: 270

Defense: 151

Stamina: 181

Azelf is a pure psychic-type Pokemon, meaning it’s weak to bug-, dark- and ghost-type moves and resistant to fighting- and psychic-type moves. It has the Quick Moves Confusion and Extrasensory as well as the Charge Moves Future Sight, Swift and Fire Blast.

Is Azelf worth powering up? Yes. It’s impressive attack stat along with access to one of the most powerful psychic-type attack combos of Confusion and Future Sight make it an excellent combatant. Azelf has almost the exact same stats as Alakazam, only with slightly more bulk and overall higher stats. Unfortunately, it’s not as versatile as Alakazam who can also function well as a counter to Pokemon weak to ghost- and fighting-type Pokemon with Shadow Ball and Focus Blast respectively. Ultimately, Mewtwo is the Pokemon you want if you need a psychic-type attacker. But if you don’t have access to either Mewtwo or Alakazam, Azelf is a worthy addition to your psychic-type arsenal.

Azelf is best with Confusion and Future Sight. Extrasensory has a slightly higher energy gain rate but has lower damage per second. Meanwhile, Swift has no use on Azelf. Fire Blast, on the other hand, would be a good choice for a second Charge Move as it’s a good check for Azelf’s bug-type counters like Scizor and Pinsir. However, Fire Blast is definitely not viable on its own.

