Fortnite Xbox Cup: How to Play This Weekend (July 21)

With the 9.40 update, developer Epic Games revealed a new Xbox Cup coming to Fortnite this weekend. Scheduled to begin on July 21, this competition is open to any player on Microsoft’s console and will have a one million dollar prize pool.

Broken up across two days, this competition is for Solos, however, there is a Trios cup releasing the same day. Anyone can participate when the Xbox Cup begins, but only the top 1,500 will advance to the next round of the competition. The rules for this tournament have not been revealed, though we suspect it will be the points system we often see in similar non-LAN competitive games. At the time of writing this, Epic Games have not revealed where someone needs to place in order to receive some of the winnings.

Keep in mind there will be an event running on the same at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET so don’t expect the tournament to go live until after this has finished. We suspect once this concludes you will find the Xbox Cup mode on the main menu. Remember regardless of your rank or skill you can participate in this tournament on the first day.

For those preferring to play in a group, there will be a Trios tournament only on July 21. This also boasts a one million dollar prize pool, but you have to reach Champion level in the Arena format to participate. We know that this tournament will run from 2:00 p.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET for anyone eligible. The top 150 teams will advance to the second round which starts on July 21 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Both competitions can be launched from the Compete tab on the Battle Royale menu. Just look for the tournament on that screen and select it when the event unlocks. Since Trios starts after the event, we suspect the same will be for Solos.

With so much money on the line, players should expect some fierce competition. This tournament will also be a great experience for anyone looking to try an make a name for themselves in the Fortnite competitive scene. Even though some details are still scarce, we are excited to see how Fortnite’s Xbox Cup will do.

