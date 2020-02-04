Dan Houser Will Leave Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Co-founder, Vice President and Creative Dan Houser will leave the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption developer.

In a 8-K form filed by the developer’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Take-Two Interactive said that Houser’s last day will be March 11, 2020 after an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019.

“We are extremely grateful for his contributions,” said Take-Two Interactive in the form. “Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Houser founded Rockstar Games in 1998 with his brother, Sam, along with Terry Donovan and Jamie King. Take-Two told the publication that Sam’s role within the developer remains unchanged.

Polygon reports that Dan contributed writing and promotion for the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series of games. He also was a producer and writer for Bully and Max Payne 3. The publication also reports that this announcement comes two days before the expected earnings report from Take-Two Interactive.