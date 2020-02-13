Jordan Brand & Xbox Team Up For Exclusive Console

Microsoft and Nike’s Jordan Brand have teamed up to bring an exclusive Xbox One X and a pair of shoes to the market.

The shoe will be the of the Air Jordan III “Retro U” shoe, which is one of the newest shoes from Nike. Sneakerheads will know that this shoe released back in January, but Microsoft wanted to celebrate the occasion with a new bundle.

To go with this new console and shoe, there’s also an exclusive controller with the famous Jumpman logo printed on it.

The console, controller, and shoes feature the iconic red and white colors that have been come to be known with the Chicago Bulls.

This announcement’s timing could have been any better considering the NBA All-Star Game and all of its festivities will be coming to Chicago this weekend. Michael Jordan is an icon all over the world, but his popularity is through the roof in the Windy City.

Microsoft first teased this announcement on February 11 with a short video of the Jordan and Xbox logos, leading people to wonder if we would be getting a new console or even a new basketball game.

Get ready to redefine the game. pic.twitter.com/HabcLytg9g — Xbox (@Xbox) February 11, 2020

As it turns out, it looks like it was well worth the wait as this is one of the best looking consoles we’ve seen in recent memory.

The Xbox One doesn’t seem to have as many special designs as the Nintendo Switch or even the PS4 has, so it’s nice to see this.

With the Xbox Series X presumably just right around the corner, the timing of this special console is surprising, but you won’t find us complaining too much.

For a chance to win your own, Microsoft will be holding a giveaway, but supplies will be very limited. We’ll have details of how to enter coming soon.

If you’re in the market for a new Xbox One X before the launch of the next-gen, this will definitely be one to keep an eye on, especially if you’re a basketball fan.