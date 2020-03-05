How to Complete Fortnite Season 2 Week 3 Challenges

It’s another week which means another set of Fortnite challenges are now available for players to tackle.

Usually, the start of a new week would coincide with an update, but this week’s came on Tuesday, which meant players had a wait a couple of days for the new set of challenges.

Fortunately, TNTina’s Trial challenges leaked ahead of time, so players could actually have gotten a head start by knowing exactly what they’ll have to do.

All things considered, this week’s set is pretty light in terms of difficulty. Most of the objectives will simply be completed by playing the game normally.

With that said, they are a couple of tricky ones, so let’s take a look at everything you’ll have to do this week to please TNTina.

Fortnite Season 2 – Week 3 Challenges

Eliminate players using explosives (0/5)

Search Chests at Holly Hedges or Retail Row (0/10)

Destroy structures with Propane Tanks (0/10)

Catch Air with a Motorboat (0/5)

Visit different Landmarks (0/15)

Use Upgrade Bench to sidegrade a weapon (0/3)

Deal damage to Bosses (0/500)

Land at The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks (0/1)

It’s looking like the hardest one out of all of them will either be landing at the three different locations or dealing damage to the Bosses.

These new Boss characters have the potential to drop major loot, such as Midas’ Drum Gun, but are also capable of taking you down in just a matter of seconds if you aren’t careful.

All in all, it’s a pretty light week, but at least we still have the Deadpool challenges to look forward to, although those are quite easy to complete as well.

We’re barely into the new season, so there’s still plenty of new content on the way in Fortnite. It’s looking like this season will actually have a storyline to follow, so hats off to Epic Games for that as well.

Make sure you get these challenges finished in a timely fashion as there’s nothing more stressful than waiting until the bitter end to get everything completed.