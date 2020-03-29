How to Get K.K. Slider in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the most popular characters in the whole Animal Crossing franchise is K.K. Slider, and that hasn’t changed with the launch of New Horizons.

Although it might not be abundantly clear at the beginning of the game, there’s actually a way to get this performing dog on your island. It won’t be quick, but it will happen and when he arrives it’ll greatly increase the morale of your resort.

When your town gets upgraded to the point Tom Nook’s Resident Service tent upgrades into a full-fledged building, you’ll be able to start the process of recruiting K.K. Slider to your island. Here’s how to do it.

How to Get KK Slider

When Tom Nook’s setup is complete, if you talk to him about what to do next, he’ll bring up the famous K.K. Slider and suggest you get him to come to the island.

To do this, you’ll need to plop down a campsite which is given to you by Tom Nook. Pick out a good spot on your island for this after you collect the necessary supplies for it.

Now, you’ll have to wait a day for construction to finish. Instead of waiting, you can always decide to time skip. No matter the decision, there will still be steps that have to be taken.

Setting up the campsite will presumably lure more villagers to your island, which is what is needed to attract K.K. Slider. You can also scan amiibo and amiibo cards if you have them available to hasten the process.

Increasing the population of your island can be done in a variety of ways, but the easiest way would be to just convince your island visitors to stay permanently.

After this step is finished, you’ll have to improve the look of your island, which can be done by planting flowers, putting down tables with chairs, pulling weeds, etc. You can get an update from Isabelle just by asking her how the island is doing in terms of looks.

Finally, when all of this is done, pester Isabelle each and every day until she tells you that you’ve been noticed by K.K. Slider.

There are a lot of steps that lead up to this, but it’s definitely worth it if you want him to perform on your island. Once Isabelle tells you that you’ve been noticed, all you’ll have to do is wait another day and the deed is done.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

