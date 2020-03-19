How to Defeat Marauders in DOOM Eternal

Of all the demons in DOOM Eternal, perhaps the most annoying to battle is the Marauder. This hulking demon boasts not only a terrifying energy axe, but a shotgun that can blast you away. Exceptionally dangerous at both long and close range, fighting this foe is quite difficult. Thankfully, there are a few tricks you can use to take down Marauders when fighting them 1v1 or in a group.

When it comes to fighting these demons, you want to always stay at medium range or about 3-4 meters. Their ability to push you away makes rushing them exceptionally difficult, so always keep a decent amount of distance between you. The Marauder boasts numerous different attacks, but the ones you want to watch out for are any that cause his green eyes to flash. You can counter and stun a Marauder when his eyes flash green with a well-placed shot. Think of this as a parry mechanic, but with bullets instead of a shield.

The best ways to parry a Marauder attack is the Super Shotgun, Rocket Launcher, and Ballista. You want to use a burst damage weapon since the Heavy Cannon and Plasma Rifle just don’t do enough to stun them consistently. Once stunned, you can quickly follow up with typically 1-2 shots before he resumes attacking. Don’t be afraid to dash back and fire at the same time, you can typically still stun him when he attacks.

Once he is stunned, dash in, swap to the Super Shotgun, jam that gun into his gut and pull the trigger. You can also use the Meathook to grab onto him and pull yourself close for an easy follow-up. The sticky grenades from the Shotgun are also great for dealing some extra damage when the foe is stunned. Just save your Heavy Cannon ammo for other foes, you want to hit this demon hard.

If the Marauder is in a group make sure to kill all the other Heavy and Super Heavy demons first. Do not try to fight the Marauder when he is surrounded by other enemies. He deals a lot of damage and you’ll want to make sure you can focus on his fast, aggressive movements. Additionally, try to keep some fodder demons alive since you’ll probably need Super Shotgun ammo or health.

You’ll need to be patient and actually play defensive when fighting the Marauder. Just take your time, parrying any mid-range attack he launches at you. It will take roughly 6-7 parries to kill this foe on Normal difficulty. As long as you don’t try to get in his face then you shouldn’t have too much trouble.

See Also