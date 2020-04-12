Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day Event Reward

Since the beginning of April, the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been celebrating Bunny Day.

Today, April 12, is the culmination of the entire event and many players would argue that it has gone on for far too long. Nintendo had to actually nerf the drop rate of eggs since they practically took over the entire game.

Nevertheless, the end of the event is here and if you’ve been an avid player that has been collecting all of the Bunny Day DIY recipes, then you’ll be prepared for Zipper’s final test.

What is Zipper’s Reward for Bunny Day?

If you collect every single Bunny Day DIY recipe and craft them, head over to Zipper and he’ll reward you with a Wobbling Zipper toy recipe which will require four of every egg to create.

Zipper will offer a trade of one egg for three of a different kind, so if you’re behind and don’t really want to keep shooting presents or fishing, this will be your best bet.

However, that’s not the only reward up for grabs here. You’ll also be able to grab the Bunny Day Wand, which isn’t even crafted using eggs. Instead, you’ll be able to craft it using the toy you were just rewarded with and some star fragments.

Of course, the fragments don’t really have anything to do with the Bunny Day, so you’ll be able to collect these on your own time.

Once April 13 rolls around, all of the eggs will disappear from your island, but you’ll still have access to your assortment of recipes. If you plan on making egg recipes after this event is over, you’ll want to make sure you keep a good collection of eggs on hand.

The beauty of Animal Crossing is it runs on real-time, meaning this time next year, the Bunny Day event will be back yet again. Hopefully, the eggs don’t dominate the game again like they did this time.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Read Also