Maisie Williams Wants To Stream Animal Crossing on Twitch

Now that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available to the public, it seems like nearly everybody is giving it try.

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson was one of the first celebrities to exclaim their love for the game, and she actually helped Nintendo promote New Horizons upon release.

We can now consider Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams as one of those people who has been swept away by Nintendo’s newest hit title.

As a matter of fact, she has been enjoying it so much that she has looked into possibilities of streaming the game on Twitch.

“So like how do you use Twitch and what do I need to get,” she asked her 2.8 million Twitter followers. “I want people to watch me play Animal Crossing.”

Of course, with this being a Nintendo Switch game, things aren’t as easy as hitting a “go live” button, but instead you’ll need to get your hands on a beefy PC and a capture card.

When people in her replies explained that to her, she mentioned how it was a lot to take in at one time.

“This is too much for my pea head aaaah so many letters.”

To be fair, the whole process can be incredibly confusing for those who are just beginning to dip their toes into the Twitch scene.

With many people all around the world quarantined at home as a result of the Coronavirus, celebrities and athletes are doing all they can to keep on entertaining fans.

The NBA has begun to broadcast its games on Twitch using NBA 2K20 as a way to keep fans engaged as they wait for the season to start back up. Now, it looks like Williams is trying to do her part, she just needs to figure out what she needs.

If anybody can get this figured out, it’s Arya Stark, because if there’s one thing the character did in Game of Thrones – it’s get things done. We’ll let you know if she does manage to get a stream running.

It sounds like Twitch might be helping her get started in the process, as evidenced by their response “see you soon” with a Tom Nook gif.

Only time will tell if she’s able to get the supplies necessary to start up a livestream, and it’s certain she’ll have a massive audience if she manages it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.