Throwback Challenge: Hoenn Guide for Pokemon GO

The third part of the Pokemon GO: Throwback Challenge 2020 is starting to go live all around the world.

According to Niantic, the Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn Timed Special Research quest will be available to players from May 15 at 1:00 p.m. to May 22 at 1:00 p.m. local time. Unlike other Special Research tasks, you only have that time window to complete all the tasks. For the Hoenn quest, you’ll get a Groudon that knows the exclusive move Fire Punch.

Completing all four Throwback Challenge quests during the month of May will let you take on Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research and earn encounters with Genesect, Galarian Meowth and Galarian Stunfisk as well as Professor Willow’s glasses as an avatar item and more.

The steps needed to complete the research have already been chronicled by resources like Leek Duck. The reward at the very end includes an Ho-oh with the special move Earthquake.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for the Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn. The steps are pretty straightforward, but we’ll provide tips where we can.

Step 1

Catch three grass, water or fire-type Pokemon – 10 PokeBalls

[Claim Reward] – 5 Rare Candies

Catch a rock-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Pinap Berry, 2 Razz Berry & Nosepass encounter

Tips: You don’t need to do anything for the second step. Just collect the Rare Candies.

Step 2

Power up a Pokemon – 5 Pinap Berries

Make 3 Nice Throws – Lairon encounter

Catch 1 fighting-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Razz Berry, 2 Pinap Berries & Hariyama Encounter

Step 3

Send a Gift to a Friend – 1 Incense

Make 3 Curveball throws – Wailmer Encounter

Catch 1 electric-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Pinap Berry, 2 Razz Berries & Manectric Encounter

Step 4

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy Pokemon – Trapinch encounter

Catch 3 Pokemon with Weather Boost – Bagon encounter

Catch 1 fire-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Razz Berry, 2 Pinap Berries & Camerupt Encounter

Step 5

Make three Great Throws – Shedinja encounter

Power up Pokemon 3 times – 10 Great Balls

Catch 1 normal-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Pinap Berry, 2 Razz Berries & Slakoth Encounter

Tips: Encounter Pokemon like Snorlax or Grimer with huge Catch Rings to make it easier to make Great Throws.

Step 6

Catch 1 water-, electric- or bug-type Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls

Battle another Trainer – Absol Encounter

Catch 1 flying-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Razz Berry, 2 Pinap Berries & Swellow Encounter

Tips: You can complete the second task by battling a player in the GO League.

Step 7

Catch a ghost-type Pokemon – 5 Revives

Give your Buddy Pokemon 3 treats – 1 Charged TM

Catch 1 psychic-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Pinap Berry, 2 Razz Berries & Claydol Encounter

Step 8

Take a snapshot of a water-type Pokemon – Clamperl Encounter

Evolve a Pokemon – Star Piece

Catch 1 water-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Razz Berry, 2 Pinap Berries & Sealeo Encounter

Step 9

[Already Complete] – 3,000 XP

[Already Complete] – 3,000 XP

[Already Complete] – 3,000 XP

Completion Reward: 10 Rare Candies & Groudon Encounter

Tips: You don’t have any tasks to complete for this step. Just collect the rewards.

