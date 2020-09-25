How to Drive a Car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in Fortnite

One of the strangest challenges of Fortnite Week 5 is the one that requires you to drive all the way from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in under four minutes without getting out of the car.

On paper, that might sound pretty easy, but given the fact there are so many different routes you can take, it might be a bit more difficult than you’d think. When you couple that with the fact that other players may be attempting the same thing, or that you might get involved in a fight, then you might find yourself getting quite frustrated.

Luckily, there is an optimal path for you to take, and if you’re able to stick to it then you should have no issues finishing off this challenge and moving on to some of the others.

What’s The Best Path?

According to the Squatingdog, a content creator who specializes in Fortnite tips each and every week, has determined the best route to be the winding road at the south of the map.

Some players might believe that going off-road is the best bet, but you’ll definitely have much more luck if you stick to the road.

However, you will have to hope you don’t get into a firefight on the way because if you get out of the car then you’ll have to start over.

What Car is Best?

A Whiplash is the fastest car for completing this challenge, but since you’re sticking to the pavement for this, any vehicle will do in this case.

Some do go faster off-road than others, but since that doesn’t apply here, you shouldn’t have to worry about finding anything specific.

On an unrelated note, if you haven’t yet drove around Iron Man’s special Whiplash found at the Stark Industries location, then you’re missing out because that thing is just a blast to drive around in.

READ NEXT: Where to Find Every XP Coin in Fortnite Week 5