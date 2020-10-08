Where to Find Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House Laboratory in Fortnite

Another set of Fortnite challenges has arrived and although it didn’t bring a new update too, there is still some new stuff for players to do.

This latest group of challenges gives players the chance to earn even more XP towards unlocking the special foil skins for the Marvel heroes in the Battle Pass.

Getting all of the variant styles is often a goal for many players each season, but since this time we’re talking about Marvel skins, that has become more of a priority for more players. Of course, that means you’ll have to complete all the challenges you can do.

One of the Week 7 challenges tasks players with hunting down Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House Laboratory, which can be pretty difficult if you don’t know where to look.

Here’s where to find it.

Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House Laboratory Location

Naturally, you’ll be able to find this hidden lab at the Stark Industries POI. However, it’s not in the main building, but instead northeast of it next to the lake that’s on the floating island.

Nestled between some trees is a building that looks overgrown. Make your way up the driveway and through the shrubbery, open up the door, and head down into the garage/basement to finish this challenge.

You can explore the location more if you’d like, but this is all you’ll need to do to complete the challenge.

What About the Rest of the Challenges?

All things considered, this is a relatively light week of challenges, especially with what players had to deal with last week.

There are some many people out there who still don’t have Wolverine unlocked because it’s just so hard to track him down and secure the elimination on him.

Of course, one of the challenges this week does ask players to open up Doctor Doom’s vault, which will mean you’ll need to win the fight at this POI, which is always a popular drop spot.

Luckily, there’s a lot of season left, so you can take as much time as you want to complete these challenges.

