How to Get The Batman Who Laughs in Fortnite

In case you missed the cool news from over the weekend, Fortnite is adding popular DC Comics villain The Batman Who Laughs to the game and there will be a couple of different ways for you to get your hands on him.

The simplest way for most will be to simply wait for him to come to the Item Shop where you’ll be able to spend your V-Bucks on him when he arrives.

The other way will be to pick up a special comic book that’ll give you a code for the skin, similar to the recently concluded Batman/Fortnite miniseries that ran for six issues and came with cosmetics with each one.

Here’s what you need to know.

Buy the Comic Book

The standalone comic, Batman/Fortnite: Foundation, releases October 26 is comic book stores. This means you’ll be able to head over to your local store or purchase it online through a site like Midtown Comics.

This will come with a redeemable code that will unlock The Batman Who Laughs outfit along with the Robin’s Perch Back Bling and Dark Days Loading Screen.

The comic book will cost $4.99 for the regular cover while the variant can run you an extra dollar on top of that.

If picking up a physical comic book is not something that’s possible for you, then you can just simply wait for the Item Shop release.

Get Him in the Item Shop

The Batman Who Laughs drops into the Item Shop on October 26, the same day the comic comes out, so everybody will be able to get him the same day.

People who get the comic will be able to get their hands on him a little bit earlier since the Item Shop updates at 8 p.m., but it’d only be a matter of hours for that. If you do wait for the Item Shop, it’s important to know that the Dark Days loading screen will not be available to you as that’s a comic exclusive cosmetic.

Not getting a loading screen isn’t the end of the day, so don’t fret, but it’s something to keep in mind.

The skin will be available for 1,500 V-Bucks, but there will also be a bundle you can buy that lets you get everything at a discounted price. Here’s what’s included:

The Batman Who Laughs Outfit

Robin’s Perch Back Bling

Dark Multiverse Set Pickaxe and Glider

Dark Days Loading Screen (comic exclusive)

Something fans might be sleeping on is the fact that this is actually going to be part of the Fortnite canon. This comic book shows us what happened with the Foundation following his appearance a few seasons back.

Somehow, he’s washed up in Gotham Harbor and he appears to fight with Batman once he arrives there. This could just be a deception given to us by the cover, but it’s interesting to see nonetheless. Batman has gone toe to toe with many people on the Fortnite island, but never anyone like the Foundation.

