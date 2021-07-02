How to Quickly Destroy Structures in The Pit in Fortnite

The Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests are here but instead of giving players things to do in the Battle Royale mode, Epic decided to make all of the quests in Creative mode.

This isn’t the end of the world, but it does mean there’s not really a celebration taking place on the island for the event. Completing all of the quests will give you a lot of XP and some cosmetics as well, but you’ll quickly realize that these are hard quests to complete.

Whether it’s a free-for-all mode, Zone Wars, or a mode that brings planes back, there is a wide variety of quests complete.

One of the more difficult ones is destroying structures in The Pit. This Creative mode is a free-for-all deathmatch with respawns, but with 500 structures to be destroyed, it can be quite time-consuming.

Luckily, there is a way to get this done without breaking too much of a sweat.

Use the Harpoon

Before you jump into the massive hole, make sure you check out all of the weapons surrounding it. You’ll find a Harpoon if you search hard enough. If you find one, then this quest will become a whole lot easier.

All you have to do from this point is jump in and start using your Harpoon with infinite ammo. This weapon is mostly used for fishing, but it also deals 75 damage to players and can 1-shot wood builds. Since this is a mode where players are building a lot, especially since that’s a quest too, you’ll see a lot of builds.

Just go around and lay waste to the builds and you’ll have this quest done in no time. Another way to make it go even quicker is targeting the base of the structures. All of the builds that are destroyed when you knock out the foundation will also count towards your task of taking out 500 builds.

All in all, it’s a weirdly difficult quest for a special event, but it can go quite fast if you just take the time to finish it.

Old Fashioned Way Works Too

If you don’t want to use the Harpoon, you could just go in there with your pickaxe and get it done that way. Guns will also work, so if you’re practicing your building there or something, you could shoot out walls or pickaxe them in hope of dropping your own replacement build there.

In my experience, that’s the way most players were doing it, but it definitely took them a lot longer to complete than it did for me. The Harpoon is a very effective tool for quests like this, so you might as well use it to make life easier for yourself.

Sadly, all that you’ll be getting by completing this quest is a simple emoticon, which is far from the most popular cosmetics in the game. Of course, you do have to complete every summer quest if you want all the cosmetics, so it’s not all bad.

Now, if only there was an easier way to get eliminations with the planes.

