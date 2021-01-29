Where to Find Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 XP Coins

The big part of a new week of Fortnite is all of the new challenges/quests for players to complete to gain XP.

While challenges will always be the quickest way to earn XP to level up your Battle Pass and continue your progression past level 100, XP coins are definitely something you shouldn’t ignore.

A purple coin can give you just as much experience as a challenge can, and they are very easy to get if you know where to find them, so make sure you don’t forget about them!

Here’s where you can find all 10 of the XP coins this week so you can continue to level up.

XP Coin Locations

As has been the case in the past, the coins of all of different rarities, so not all of your XP is created equal. Thanks to this map from Fortnite.gg, you can see where these coins are scattered in Week 9.

If you’re trying to collect them all anyways, then that won’t be anything you have to worry about.

Some of the coins might be trying to hide from you, so if you’re in the area of one, make sure you keep your ears open and try to listen to the audio cues they give.

How Long Will This Go On?

Typically, we get around 10 weeks of XP coins and then we move onto a new season, but since this season will be running a lot longer than 10 weeks, we’re in different territory.

Of course, there’s nothing really stopping Epic from adding more XP coins if they wanted, especially when you consider they didn’t even start showing up until Week 7.

Because of that delay, there’s even a chance that Epic will continue adding the coins until the end of the season so we end up getting a full slate of them. Of course, only the developers know what the plan is, so keep an eye open for them.

If we don’t get additional coins, it’s not the end of the world, but it’ll definitely be something that would disappoint us because we love us some XP.

