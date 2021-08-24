Samsung Keeps Hinting at New Fortnite Crossover

Collaborations are nothing new in Fortnite, but instead of a major film or video game franchise crossing over, it looks like a tech giant is instead making the leap.

Over the past couple of days, Samsung has been teasing something new in Fortnite. This isn’t the first time Samsung and Fortnite have teamed up, so this collaboration shouldn’t be a shock to fans. Back in Chapter 1, the two companies gave players the chance to get the IKONIK skin, something that’s not available anymore.

Now, it looks like Samsung is using that skin to promote something new coming to the game. For whatever reason, the Samsung collabs have produced some nice looking cosmetics, so you’ll want to pay attention to what they are hinting at.

Samsung Teasers

Hace unos años con IKONIK en Galaxy S10 bailábamos a cualquier ritmo 🕺💃 💙 Si tú también la tienes#FortniteGalaxy #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/wkOabXBWmI — Samsung España (@SamsungEspana) August 24, 2021

The latest tease shows the IKONIK skin standing on top of the phone, and Samsung is just letting fans know about the crossover.

While this might be some sort anniversary the company is celebrating, that doesn’t seem to be the case because this isn’t the first time they’ve done it.

On August 20, Samsung tweeted about the GLOW skin that was released near the end of Chapter 1.

Hace unos veranos con Note10 y la skin GLOW, brillábamos sin highlighter 💎🌌 💙 Si tú también la tienes #FortniteGalaxy #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/oBY2fJK60c — Samsung España (@SamsungEspana) August 20, 2021

Of course, we can’t forget about the original Galaxy skin that turned your character into the night sky. It was definitely one of the coolest skins when it first released, and it does still hold up to this day.

Hace mucho tiempo en una GALAXY muy lejana…🌌🛸

Con Note9 la skin más exclusiva EVER ❤ Si tú también la tienes #FortniteGalaxy #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/5OI3s1U8FW — Samsung España (@SamsungEspana) August 19, 2021

Now, the question is why are they doing all of this right now? The easy answer is they are getting ready to reveal something new for Fortnite, but what could it be?

Well, the easy answer to that would be Samsung wants to sell some more phones, and a good way to do that would be to come out with a new cosmetic bundle.

New Samsung Fortnite Bundle?

If Samsung wants to sell their new Z Flip 3 phones, a good way to do that would be to come out with a new Fortnite bundle.

We don’t have any clue what a potential bundle would even look like as none of the Samsung skins have really had any relation to each other. We do know that there have several collaborations in the past, so this idea does hold a lot of water.

If Samsung does continue on their current path, we will be seeing an announcement much sooner than later. However, the bad news is it’ll likely require players to purchase a brand-new phone to get it. This means you might have to drop $1000 on a new phone, something you might not be ready to do.

Many of the collaboration skins lately have come to the Item Shop at a later date, something that happened with the previously thought to be exclusive DC Comics Batman style.

This means that you might be able to hold out hope that you can get any new bundle that gets announced without having to purchase a phone you don’t want. That’s good news if it’s the case, but we’ll just have to wait and see what the announcement is.

